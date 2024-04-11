'I Am Not Capitulating': Top Conservative Bites Back After Durbin Subpoena
Tipsheet

Wray Asks For FBI Funding After Citing Concerns Over Potential Terrorist Threats In U.S.

Sarah Arnold
April 11, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

FBI Director Christopher Wray is concerned about a potential uptick of organized attacks threatening the United States after a Russian concert hall was targeted last month, resulting in 144 people being killed. 

Speaking before the House Appropriations subcommittee on Thursday, Wray told lawmakers that the FBI needs additional funding to protect Americans from terrorist attacks as President Joe Biden’s southern border remains wide open, allowing millions of illegal criminal immigrants to enter the U.S. 

“Since then, we’ve seen a rogue’s gallery of foreign terrorist organizations call for attacks against Americans and our allies," Wray said, discussing the FY25 budget. "Given those calls for action, our most immediate concern has been that individuals or small groups will draw twisted inspiration from the events in the Middle East to carry out attacks here at home. But now, increasingly concerning, is the potential for a coordinated attack here in the homeland, akin to the ISIS-K attack we saw at the Russia Concert Hall a couple of weeks ago.”

Wray admitted that the threat of terrorist attacks, public safety, and national security has never been so heightened. Since the end of FY23, the FBI had roughly 4,000 international terrorism investigations open. 

The agency director said that the FBI is extremely concerned a more coordinated attack following the massacre in Russia will make its way to the U.S. 

The Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as ISIS-K, is reportedly responsible for the heinous attack. 

“[There is concern for] the potential for a coordinated attack here in the homeland, akin to the ISIS-K attack we saw at the Russia Concert Hall just a couple of weeks ago,” Wray said. 

“This is by no means a time to let up or dial back," he added. "This is a time when we need your support the most. We need all the tools, all the people, and all the resources required to tackle these threats and keep Americans safe.”

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) is one of the tools that Wray was referring to in his testimony. However, several Republican lawmakers claim it does not do enough to protect American data. Wray’s request for additional funding is expected to receive pushback from the GOP. 

“It is critical in securing our nation, and we are in crunch time with our 702 authorities set to expire next week," Wray continued. "So, let me be clear: Failure to reauthorize 702 or gutting it with some new kind of warrant requirement would be dangerous, and put Americans' lives at risk.”

The FBI has been a prime target for Former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called for Congress to defund the bureau’s funding. The 2024 frontrunner referred to the agency and the Biden Justice Department as "vicious monsters.”

Wray claimed that Section 702 is necessary for the agency to identify terrorists working and residing in the U.S., claiming that the tool will help the FBI find them as China and Iran up their targets on American cities. 

The GOP lawmakers that blocked the bill from advancing include House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good (VA), Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.); Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.); Rep. Clay Higgins (LA.); Rep. Chip Roy (TX); and Rep. Matt Rosendale (Mont.). 

“I’ll be honest with you, and this pains me to say this, but I don't trust you," Congressman Mike Garcia (R-CA) told Wray. “I don't think that this is necessarily a funding problem that we have for your agency as much as a leadership problem.”

Advertisement