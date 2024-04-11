Joe Biden Praises Mexico's Border Plan That Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Illegal Immigrants

President Joe Biden praised Mexico’s border plan while doubling down on his claim that former President Donald Trump is America’s biggest threat to democracy.

During an interview with Spanish-language Univision TV network reporter Enrique Acevedo, Biden touted his relationship with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, suggesting he would make a deal with the foreign president that would ultimately benefit Mexico.

“I think his idea is consistent with what I’ve been pushing, and I think we should be doing something like it,” Biden said, agreeing that a long-term border deal with Mexico is necessary for controlling the flow of illegal immigrants into American communities and workplaces.

Biden indicated he would work with López Obrador to “reduce” immigration, touting their “good” relationship.

“I find him straightforward. He's never kidded me. He knows what he wants. He keeps his word. That's about as much as I can ask,” Biden said of the Mexican president.

However, Biden is selling his soul to foreign leaders who benefit other countries while wreaking havoc on the United States at its expense.

Biden’s comments about Obrador are significant because Biden’s deputies and Obrador made a secretive deal in December that directs Mexico’s police to interdict migrants trying to reach the U.S. border. That deal has been ignored by the U.S. media even as it has drastically reduced the unplanned arrival of migrants at the border, so allowing Biden’s deputies to claim the border is getting back under control without requiring any political fights and compromises within Biden’s coalition. But the price Biden is paying to Mexico is huge. For example, Biden is allocating roughly 120,000 migration “parole pipeline” slots to Mexicans and is also staying quiet as Obrador ignores the lucrative but deadly drug smuggling by Mexico’s cartels. Via Breitbart News.

The deal between the two presidents also allows a huge flow of economic illegal immigrants into the U.S. due to legal pathways which in return increases the parole pipeline and the immediate release of asylum seekers despite federal laws that require their detention until their asylum pleas are settled.

In addition, Biden couldn't keep Trump's name out of his mouth. He reiterated to the Mexican journalist his distaste for the 45th president, claiming that he is the primary threat to the nation’s freedom and democracy.

Donald Trump's talk uses phrases like We're going to eviscerate the Constitution. He's going to be a dictator on day one. The idea that he would sit in the office, and I'll show you before you leave, off the Oval Office and watch for hours the attack on the Capitol and the destruction and the mayhem and the people who were killed. The police officers who died and called them political heroes, call them patriots. And saying that if he gets elected, he's going to free them all because they're being held illegally. I mean, it's just and think of the things he says. Look at the way he when he talks about minority populations or Hispanics, you know, we're talking about them being, anyway. It just, I can't think of any other time in my lifetime, in history that's occurred that you've had somebody who's had this kind of attitude. He says he's going to I'm going to be a dictator on day one. No one doesn't believe him. Via Univision News.