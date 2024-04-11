'I Am Not Capitulating': Top Conservative Bites Back After Durbin Subpoena
Is This the Clearest Example of Trump Breaking the Minds of Liberals in...
Catherine Herridge Had Some Brutal Words to Describe Her Termination From CBS News
Biden's New ATF Rule Could Open Millions of Lawful Gun Owners to Criminal...
Trump Campaign Wants These Changes Made to Debate Schedule
Wray Asks For FBI Funding After Citing Concerns Over Potential Terrorist Threats In...
Hamas Suggests That There Aren't Enough Living Hostages to Make Ceasefire Deal
Maxine Waters Did Not React Well to Someone Doing to Her What She...
This Liberal City Plans to Defund Its Police In Order Pay for the...
DeSantis to Reportedly Fundraise for Trump's 2024 Campaign
Is HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra Leaving?
Oversight Hearing Highlights How the Border Crisis Is Impacting Tribal Lands
Of Course People Are Already Insisting the Francis Scott Key Bridge Name Be...
Watch: Canada's Next Conservative Prime Minister Shows What Supporting Israel Looks Like
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Praises Mexico's Border Plan That Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Illegal Immigrants

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 11, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

President Joe Biden praised Mexico’s border plan while doubling down on his claim that former President Donald Trump is America’s biggest threat to democracy. 

Advertisement

During an interview with Spanish-language Univision TV network reporter Enrique Acevedo, Biden touted his relationship with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, suggesting he would make a deal with the foreign president that would ultimately benefit Mexico. 

“I think his idea is consistent with what I’ve been pushing, and I think we should be doing something like it,” Biden said, agreeing that a long-term border deal with Mexico is necessary for controlling the flow of illegal immigrants into American communities and workplaces.

Biden indicated he would work with López Obrador to “reduce” immigration, touting their “good” relationship. 

“I find him straightforward. He's never kidded me. He knows what he wants. He keeps his word. That's about as much as I can ask,” Biden said of the Mexican president. 

However, Biden is selling his soul to foreign leaders who benefit other countries while wreaking havoc on the United States at its expense. 

Biden’s comments about Obrador are significant because Biden’s deputies and Obrador made a secretive deal in December that directs Mexico’s police to interdict migrants trying to reach the U.S. border. That deal has been ignored by the U.S. media even as it has drastically reduced the unplanned arrival of migrants at the border, so allowing Biden’s deputies to claim the border is getting back under control without requiring any political fights and compromises within Biden’s coalition. 

But the price Biden is paying to Mexico is huge. For example, Biden is allocating roughly 120,000 migration “parole pipeline” slots to Mexicans and is also staying quiet as Obrador ignores the lucrative but deadly drug smuggling by Mexico’s cartels. Via Breitbart News. 

Recommended

Maxine Waters Did Not React Well to Someone Doing to Her What She Demanded Others Do to Trump Officials Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

The deal between the two presidents also allows a huge flow of economic illegal immigrants into the U.S. due to legal pathways which in return increases the parole pipeline and the immediate release of asylum seekers despite federal laws that require their detention until their asylum pleas are settled. 

In addition, Biden couldn't keep Trump's name out of his mouth. He reiterated to the Mexican journalist his distaste for the 45th president, claiming that he is the primary threat to the nation’s freedom and democracy. 

Donald Trump's talk uses phrases like We're going to eviscerate the Constitution. He's going to be a dictator on day one. The idea that he would sit in the office, and I'll show you before you leave, off the Oval Office and watch for hours the attack on the Capitol and the destruction and the mayhem and the people who were killed. The police officers who died and called them political heroes, call them patriots. And saying that if he gets elected, he's going to free them all because they're being held illegally. I mean, it's just and think of the things he says. Look at the way he when he talks about minority populations or Hispanics, you know, we're talking about them being, anyway. It just, I can't think of any other time in my lifetime, in history that's occurred that you've had somebody who's had this kind of attitude. He says he's going to I'm going to be a dictator on day one. No one doesn't believe him. Via Univision News. 

Advertisement
Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Maxine Waters Did Not React Well to Someone Doing to Her What She Demanded Others Do to Trump Officials Rebecca Downs
Kennedy Stumps Witness When He Asks Her to Back Up Her Own Claims Townhall Video
Time to Rethink Your Never Trumpism Kurt Schlichter
Now-Deleted Navy Photo Is So Bad Even the Space Force Called It Out Leah Barkoukis
TalkTV Host Gives 'Epic' Response to Guest Who States Preferred Pronouns at Start of Interview Leah Barkoukis
Catherine Herridge Had Some Brutal Words to Describe Her Termination From CBS News Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Maxine Waters Did Not React Well to Someone Doing to Her What She Demanded Others Do to Trump Officials Rebecca Downs
Advertisement