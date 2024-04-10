Biden Dodges Questions About Whether Hostages Held by Hamas Are Still Alive
Democrats Worry Trump's Abortion Stance Will Win Over Moderate Voters

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 10, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden’s time in the White House is on the line as his typical voters look at third-party options ahead of the 2024 presidential election. 

Democrats are also starting to fret over the president’s chances to secure votes from moderates after former President Trump revealed his position on abortion. 

Americans who are more pro-choice than the average Republican voter usually cast their ballot for a Democrat or third-party candidate. However, Trump’s abortion stance may entice moderate voters on the fence between the two parties to jump on the MAGA train. 

Trump said on Monday that he won’t support a nationwide 15-week ban on abortion and instead believes it should be left up to states to make the final say— a stark contrast to many politicians who either want a countrywide ban on the controversial issue or no restrictions at all. 

Several Democrat strategists told The Hill the move puts Trump in a better position than Biden among moderate voters. 

Pointing to polls that show Trump is ahead in almost all of the key swing states, one Democrat strategist said “If the election were held today, Trump would win and that means he’s winning moderates over as we speak.” 

On top of this, Trump is making exceptional ground in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada— all of the states that are crucial for Biden to win to secure a second term. 

The Democrat strategist cited several polls that show how voters are losing hope on the economy, illegal immigration, and border security with Biden in office. 

“The thing that’s most alarming is that people know this guy and even though they’re turned off by him, they’re willing to accept his flaws because they think he’d handle these issues better than Biden has,” the Democratic strategist continued.  

'You've Done Nothing for Four Years': Senator Kennedy Roasts Alejandro Mayorkas Spencer Brown
A nationwide abortion ban could spell a disaster for the Republican Party, resulting in Trump steering clear of such restrictions. 

“The states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land,” Trump said on Monday. “Now, it’s up to the states to do the right thing.”

“He understands that the politics that have followed the Dobbs decision have not been great for Republicans,” anti-Trump Republican strategist Doug Heyes said. 

Brad Bannon—another Democrat strategist— said that with Trump’s abortion position swaying moderate voters, on top of his promise to secure the southern border and nurse the economy back to health, Biden must “do a lot better selling economic issues than he’s doing now.” 

