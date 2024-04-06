Watch Charles Barkley Go Off About Crime and Illegal Immigration
Does Biden Have a Looming Showdown With Senate Democrats Over Israel Aid?
Biden Administration Delays New Menthol Policy to Avoid Alienating Black Voters
The Biden Administration Just Made an Outrageous Statement About Israel
Americans Differ on Ukraine and Gaza
Is Anyone Surprised This Is How NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Referred to New...
What Is an ‘American’?
Harvard Hires 24/7 Security to Protect 'Anti-Israel' Wall
Biden DOJ Finds Pro-Life Advocates Guilty
Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent Bob Casey Jr Still Struggling to Define Policy on Israel
Joe Biden's Illegal Immigration Crisis Costs These Cities Billions of Dollars Each Year
Fani Willis Won't Stop Playing the Race Card Despite Judge's Warning
Our Clueless Leaders
The Russian Occupation: a Ukrainian Political Prisoner's Ordeal
Tipsheet

Biden Urges Egypt, Qatar to Agree to a Hostage Deal With Hamas

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 06, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden urged Egypt and Qatar to coerce the terrorist group Hamas into agreeing to a hostage deal with Israel as National Security adviser Jake Sullivan plans to meet with hostage families next week. 

Advertisement

According to several reports, Biden wrote letters to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, pressuring them to “secure commitments from Hamas to agree and abide by a deal.”

The president deployed CIA Director William Burns to Cairo to present a potential hostage deal in order to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas militants. 

The hostage deal was reportedly discussed between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday over a phone call in which the president “made clear that everything must be done to secure the release of hostages, including American citizens, now held by Hamas terrorists for nearly six months.” 

“They discussed the importance of fully empowering Israeli negotiators to reach a deal, which in its first phase would secure the release of women, elderly, sick, and wounded hostages,” a White House official said. 

Biden urged Netanyahu to agree to an “immediate ceasefire” as the administration views this as being the only way to allow additional humanitarian aid to reach Gaza. 

Recommended

Watch Charles Barkley Go Off About Crime and Illegal Immigration Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Previously, Israel and Hamas agreed to a six-week ceasefire in exchange for the release of sick, elderly, and wounded hostages held by the terrorist group. However, that deal has been paused for several weeks. 

“This basic fact remains true: There would be a ceasefire in Gaza today had Hamas simply agreed to release this vulnerable category of hostages – the sick, wounded, elderly, and young women," the White House official added. “The onus is on Hamas to release the hostages and bring relief to the people of Gaza through a prolonged ceasefire.” 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Israel could become “indistinguishable” from Hamas if it does not cite its humanitarian concerns for its citizens as the war continues. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Charles Barkley Go Off About Crime and Illegal Immigration Matt Vespa
Fani Willis Won't Stop Playing the Race Card Despite Judge's Warning Mia Cathell
Conservative Commentator Highlights What Was Awful About Biden's Francis Scott Key Bridge Visit Matt Vespa
Biden DOJ Finds Pro-Life Advocates Guilty Sarah Arnold
Americans Differ on Ukraine and Gaza Victor Davis Hanson
Harvard Hires 24/7 Security to Protect 'Anti-Israel' Wall Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Charles Barkley Go Off About Crime and Illegal Immigration Matt Vespa
Advertisement