Israel's Latest Move in Gaza Is Going Infuriate the Pro-Hamas College Kids Rebelling Nationwide

We’ve been distracted by the mayhem on college campuses for days, so let’s return to why so many pro-Hamas and antisemitic students decided to stage acts of insurrection nationwide: the war in Gaza. Israel is about to move on Rafah, the last Hamas bastion in the region. The Biden administration has tried in vain to prevent the operation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has brushed those concerns aside, and rightfully so—everyone knows Biden wants this war to end for the sake of his 2024 campaign. The campus mayhem drives the president’s decision-making in this regard. He needs the antisemitic and unhinged students to vote for him in November. With Hamas turning down multiple ceasefire proposals, Israeli forces announced they’re going in with or without a hostage deal. No doubt, this will spark another wave of campus chaos (via ABC News):

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Tuesday that Israel would proceed with a military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah "with or without a deal," the Biden administration -- which has repeatedly warned against a Rafah offensive -- appears to be holding out hope for a cease-fire agreement. "We will enter Rafah because we have no other choice," Netanyahu said Tuesday in comments translated from Hebrew. "We will destroy the Hamas battalions there, we will complete all the objectives of the war, including the repatriation of all our hostages." Netanyahu said there would be an evacuation of the civilian population. No timeline has been given for an operation in Rafah, where it's believed more than 1.4 million Palestinians have gathered in the wake of Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip. […] "The idea that we will stop the war before achieving all of its goals is out of the question," Netanyahu said in a statement from his office Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. "We will enter Rafah and we will eliminate Hamas’ battalions there -- with or without a deal, to achieve the total victory." President Joe Biden has previously called invading Rafah a "red line." Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a trip to the Middle East in March, said a major military operation there would be a "mistake" that would result in more civilian deaths and worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis.

And what is Biden going to do? The “red line” talk from Democrats is comical—everyone knows they can cross them with impunity. Syria gassed its own, and Obama did nothing. Everyone should expect no different from a mentally degraded Biden. I also see that this administration missed the attack on that humanitarian pier our forces are building. It’s almost done, and Palestinian terrorists launched a mortar attack on it last week.

Moreover, there’s talk that Biden wants to resettle some Palestinians, most of whom support Hamas and the October 7 attacks, on American soil. This White House already accused the IDF of human rights violations, but prior to the October 7 attacks, it fell short of announcing a total cessation of aid per the Leahy Laws. It’s all about ensuring there’s no massive Muslim voter rebellion in Michigan with the Biden folk.