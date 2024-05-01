The Pro-Hamas Students Who Seized a Building at Columbia University Ran Into a Serious Problem

It’s moot now that NYPD busted up their fortifications, but the pro-Hamas revolutionaries who took over Hamilton Hall ran into a serious problem: supplies—specifically, food. Many were mocking these faux rebels for being unable to carry out their insurrection without UberEats/DoorDash. Even Andy Roddick weighed in to mock the kids, and rightfully so. If any of this is true about the woman in the clip, then the talk of student loan bailouts should also end forever:

Reporter grills Columbia student after she demands the university help feed protestors occupying Hamilton Hall:



"It seems like you're saying, 'we want to be revolutionaries, we want to take over this building, now would you please bring us some food'." pic.twitter.com/vNczSAM4T1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 30, 2024

Or you could leave and go get some food. https://t.co/ach3PfEXB2 — andyroddick (@andyroddick) April 30, 2024

I did a quick search and found that this lady, who refused to reveal her name, is named Johannah King-Slutzky.



She is a paid instructor & PhD candidate at Columbia studying "theories of the imagination & poetry as interpreted through a Marxian lens"



No, I'm not making this up. https://t.co/CTZ8sbR7cx — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) April 30, 2024

On a serious note, these kids went wild Monday night. They seized a building, held night staff hostage, and then had the gall to demand food. These aren’t true social justice warriors—they’re entitled brats who are getting their fifteen minutes of fame. That was until the police came and stormed the building, hauling a good portion of them off to jail.

🚨#BREAKING: New York police tactical teams can be seen raiding and clearing out students and protesters inside the Hamilton Hall building⁰⁰📌#Manhattan | #Newyork ⁰⁰New footage has been released by the New York Police Department, showing tactical teams fully equipped in riot… pic.twitter.com/kC93cAlN3a — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 1, 2024

Columbia University might have given police the go-ahead to break up this pro-terrorist insurrection, but they allowed it to spread like cancer throughout campus. It was copied nationwide. There’s nothing to discuss or negotiate. Is it a good thing the school didn’t kowtow and divest from Israel? Yes, but they allowed this chaos to engulf the school. The police should have been on campus much sooner to break up this army of future terrorists.