Israel's Latest Move in Gaza Is Going Infuriate the Pro-Hamas College Kids Rebelling...
No, the NYPD Isn't Leaving Columbia University Immediately
Chaos Erupts As Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Groups Clash Violently at UCLA
America Is Tipping Over
'Make Government Work'
Some on the Right Are Having a Moral Meltdown
The 'Biden Bump' That Didn't Last Long
EcoHealth Alliance Gets Millions More in Taxpayer Money
The White House Correspondents Host a Biden Rally
No, Demonstrations Today Not Like the 1960s
Blinken Meets With Genocide Perpetrator
Journalism Is Not a Crime, Even When It Offends the Government
Trump-Haters Hit a Brick Wall at SCOTUS
Performative Outrage
Tipsheet

The Pro-Hamas Students Who Seized a Building at Columbia University Ran Into a Serious Problem

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 01, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

It’s moot now that NYPD busted up their fortifications, but the pro-Hamas revolutionaries who took over Hamilton Hall ran into a serious problem: supplies—specifically, food. Many were mocking these faux rebels for being unable to carry out their insurrection without UberEats/DoorDash. Even Andy Roddick weighed in to mock the kids, and rightfully so. If any of this is true about the woman in the clip, then the talk of student loan bailouts should also end forever:

Advertisement

On a serious note, these kids went wild Monday night. They seized a building, held night staff hostage, and then had the gall to demand food. These aren’t true social justice warriors—they’re entitled brats who are getting their fifteen minutes of fame. That was until the police came and stormed the building, hauling a good portion of them off to jail.

Recommended

Israel's Latest Move in Gaza Is Going Infuriate the Pro-Hamas College Kids Rebelling Nationwide Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Columbia University might have given police the go-ahead to break up this pro-terrorist insurrection, but they allowed it to spread like cancer throughout campus. It was copied nationwide. There’s nothing to discuss or negotiate. Is it a good thing the school didn’t kowtow and divest from Israel? Yes, but they allowed this chaos to engulf the school. The police should have been on campus much sooner to break up this army of future terrorists.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Israel's Latest Move in Gaza Is Going Infuriate the Pro-Hamas College Kids Rebelling Nationwide Matt Vespa
Some on the Right Are Having a Moral Meltdown Dennis Prager
NYPD Enters Columbia University to Clear Out Pro-Hamas Occupiers Matt Vespa
The 'Biden Bump' That Didn't Last Long Byron York
Chaos Erupts As Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Groups Clash Violently at UCLA Matt Vespa
Trump-Haters Hit a Brick Wall at SCOTUS John and Andy Schlafly

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Israel's Latest Move in Gaza Is Going Infuriate the Pro-Hamas College Kids Rebelling Nationwide Matt Vespa
Advertisement