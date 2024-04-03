Did Trump Just Secure This State Ahead of the 2024 Election?

President Joe Biden’s border crisis is costing him voters, resulting in his 2024 re-election chances going down the drain.

On the other hand, Biden’s border crisis is looking to be good news for former President Trump’s 2024 aspirations.

Strategic National CEO John Yob predicted that recent murders in Michigan committed by illegal immigrants will drive the state’s voters to cast their ballot for Trump.

In an op-ed published this week, Yob wrote that Michigander's mounting concerns over safety put voters “more firmly in President Trump’s corner,” as illegal immigrant crime continues to threaten the country.

“The immigration issue hitting home in West Michigan is going to fundamentally change the outlook of the 2024 election,” Yob wrote, adding that the trend will likely impact other states nationwide as well.

Yob cited the recent murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia who was shot to death and left on the side of U.S. Highway 131 in Grand Rapids, Michigan by 25-year-old Brandon Ortiz-Vite— an illegal alien from Mexico.

“The issue of illegal immigrants murdering people in Grand Rapids is now a national story that will not go away any time soon,” Yob wrote. “Suburban families, even as far north as West Michigan, are now finding out that the open southern border is in their backyard — and they don’t like it. They are about to hear about it over and over again in the media.”

Another incident involved 22-year-old Leah Gomez being shot to death in front of her 1-year-old daughter in May 2023 in Grand Rapids by a 27-year-old illegal alien from Mexico.

“One case is a terrible tragedy, two cases is an unacceptable trend that voters will not easily accept,” he continued, adding that “soccer moms” are ready to “come home” to the Republican Party as “security moms.”

He pointed out that in 2016, Trump changed the direction of the electoral makeup, outperforming in blue-collar areas of the state.

“He earned the votes of autoworkers and working families taking that coalition away from the Democrats and leaving them as the liberal elitist party of the East and West Coasts,” Yob wrote.

During a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday, Trump spotlighted Angel Families who have lost loved ones to illegal immigration, listing their names and photos so that Biden can see what he has done.

“Every town is now a border town because Joe Biden has brought the chaos, carnage, and killing from all over the world and dumped it straight into our backyards,” Trump said. “People are coming in [to the United States] from prisons and mental institutions.”