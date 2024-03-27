We’re Documenting the Threats Against America
Tipsheet

Far-Left Websites Found Secret Ways to Distribute Abortion Pills in Red States

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 27, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

A group of several far-left websites are advertising in Republican-led states that they will ship unregulated abortion pills across the country. 

More than a dozen sites, such as Plan C, are selling abortion pills to people without asking for age verification and no prescription requirement despite many states having restrictions on the medication. 

The websites are selling abortion pills such as mifepristone and misoprostol, for less than $100 with no medical questions asked from a provider. 

A Daily Wire investigation noted that anyone, regardless of age or health concerns, can acquire abortion medication easily with just a credit card and a click of a computer button. 

The websites typically direct users to use discreet payment methods to acquire foreign pills. If there are any medical complications, which are not uncommon, the websites typically say they have no liability. They also assure users that their use of the unregulated drugs won’t be detectable by doctors, and urge them not to disclose what they did. 

The pill providers have received glowing coverage in legacy media outlets and openly admit to stretching the law, none of the pill providers appear to have faced any legal challenges. While the Biden administration loosened restrictions on sending pills through the mail, the law still requires those sending out the pills to verify prescriptions and be certified. 

Nearly a dozen websites that are sending abortion pills to women across the country. These websites appear to be paying little attention to the many guidelines and have put in place complicated systems to circumvent any responsibility.

Plan C’s “vision” is to create a future “to end an early pregnancy is directly in the hands of anyone who seeks it.” The website pushes people residing in states that restrict abortion to lean into “creative options to access the pills.” 

“Tennessee restricts abortion pill access, but there are several ways people still get abortion pills by mail in Tennessee,” the website states. 

Plan C also encourages users to not inform doctors that they took the abortion pill if they go to the hospital. 

“There is no way for a medical provider to know whether someone took abortion pills. The bleeding looks the same as a miscarriage,” the site reads. 

