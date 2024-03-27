Experts Weigh In on Chances Trump Cases Go to Trial Before the Election

Legal experts are weighing in on the chances former President Trump will go to trial before the 2024 election— and the predictions are in his favor.

Phil Holloway said that there is “no way” any legal cases that Trump faces will go to trial before he faces President Joe Biden in November.

“There’s no way on God’s green earth that’s going to happen!” Holloway said, reacting to podcast host Benny Johnson’s question on the possibility Trump finds himself in court facing jurors anytime soon.

The expert compared Trump’s case to a previous case brought to court by District Attorney Fani Willis, pointing out that it took over a year to just pick the jurors.

“So if we started picking a jury today in the Trump-Rico case with all the defendants that are remaining, there’s no way the trial would start for probably two years,” he said.

Holloway also noted that the case filed by Willis regarding his Georgia case should be dismissed solely based on the conclusory statements she has made. He said that an appellate intervention and the motions to dismiss based on Willis claiming the outcome of the case before it is decided on by a jury should be enough for Trump to walk away free.

According to a recent ruling, attorneys for a co-defendant of Trump’s case will be authorized to argue that Willis overstepped her authority by bringing election-related racketeering charges against the former president.

“She’s saying things in that indictment like she’s calling the electors fraudulent and fake, and basically that’s putting the cart before the horse because these are conclusory statements that really should be left for a judge or a jury to decide,” he added. “The constitutional issues particularly should be appealed if the defense loses. Those should also be appealed pre-trial.”

Former leader of the Black Voices for Trump coalition Harrison Lloyd argued that Willis did not have the authority to bring charges against Trump in her jurisdiction.