Letitia Jame's Already Began Paperwork to Seize Trump Assets As the Deadline Looms to Pay $464M Bond

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 24, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwelli

As the clock ticks to post a bond for his $464 million New York civil fraud appeal, former President Trump is ready to blow woke New York Attorney General Letitia James’ case to pieces. 

Trump claimed that he had $500 million in cash on hand to squash James’ attempts to seize his hard-earned assets, including his Mar-a-Lago residence. 

“Through hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have almost five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial amount of which I intended to use in my campaign for president,” Trump wrote in an all-caps Truth Social post. 

The 45th president is ordered to post the bond on Monday. 

Trump’s announcement comes just days after his lawyers said that it was “impossible” for him to secure multi-million dollars in cash on such short notice. 

“The often overturned political hack judge on the rigged and corrupt A.G. case, where I have done nothing wrong, knew this, wanted to take it away from me, and that's where and why he came up with the shocking number which, coupled with his crazy interest demand, is approximately $454,000,000,” Trump continued. 

The 2024 presidential frontrunner also claimed that New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the case, was preventing him from spending his money on his campaign— which is ht first time Trump indicated he is using his own money to fund his presidential campaign. 

According to CNBC, James’ office had already begun preparing to take action in the process of seizing Trump’s assets in Westchester County, where Trump owns several properties.

Trump accused Engoron of being aware of his cash on hand, and purposely setting the bond in such a drastic range. 

