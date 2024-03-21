GOP Lawmaker Warns the Dangers of Dems Blurring the Lines of U.S. Citizens, Illegal Aliens

After an Illinois judge ruled that illegal immigrants living in the United States have Second Amendment rights, critics are pushing back against allowing non-citizens to bear arms.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said that the rule helps the Left blur the lines of citizenship.

"[Democrats have been] "trying to… blur the line between citizenship and everything else — people that are here illegally," Rubio stated during an interview with Fox News Sean Hannity.

"[Y]ou almost wonder if it's not being done to sort of mock both gun laws and also the whole understanding of the value of being a citizen of the United States of America," Rubio said. "There has to be a distinction between citizenship and non-citizenship — between being legally here and not legally here."

Rubio pointed out that in other U.S. jurisdictions, Democrat lawmakers have found ways to grant illegal immigrants the right to vote in U.S. elections, citing New York as an example.

The Florida Republican sounded the alarm on the dangers of what will happen if the line between being a U.S. citizen and an illegal immigrant is erased. Rubio warned that citizenship will no longer be a thing, and the same with border laws.

"This is just one more mockery that we're finding in our court system," he said, calling the judge's ruling "absurd."

Last week, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman ruled that those who enter the U.S. illegally will have Second Amendment rights, stating that a federal ban on undocumented immigrants owning firearms is unconstitutional.

Rubio said that terrorists are crossing the U.S. border under the Biden Administration as the Democratic Party continues to refuse to do anything about it.

"[The Left] believes "people should be allowed to live anywhere in the world they want to live… that no country should be able to prevent people from coming in and out as they please," Rubio added.

The ruling came after an illegal Mexican man living in the U.S. was arrested in 2020 after violating a law that prohibits non-citizens from possessing firearms. The judge said that because Heriberto Carbajal-Flores was not arrested on charges that involved violence and that he had no prior criminal record, he should be able to obtain Second Amendment rights.

The judge claimed that the "plain text" of the Constitution "presumptively protects firearms possession by undocumented persons.”

“Carbajal-Flores has never been convicted of a felony, a violent crime, or a crime involving the use of a weapon. Even in the present case, Carbajal-Flores contends that he received and used the handgun solely for self-protection and protection of property during a time of documented civil unrest in the Spring of 2020," her ruling continued. "Additionally, Pretrial Service has confirmed that Carbajal-Flores has consistently adhered to and fulfilled all the stipulated conditions of his release, is gainfully employed, and has no new arrests or outstanding warrants.”

As the 2024 presidential election quickly approaches, Rubio predicted that the reason Biden has not done anything to secure the border is because the president is worried he will lose the votes of immigrants living in the U.S.

The Florida congressman pointed out that Biden has already lost the support of Palestinians and pro-Hamas people, adding that the president cannot afford to lose illegal aliens as well.

The ruling comes as a turbulent time in the United States as President Joe Biden’s open border policies have resulted in over 7 million illegal aliens storming the nation’s border.

Ironically, Democrats have fought tooth and nail to restrict Second Amendment rights. However, they have no problem handing over firearms to criminally illegal immigrants living in the U.S.

In the past 15 years, the Supreme Court has expanded gun rights to illegal immigrants living in the U.S.