Joe Biden Lands In Texas But Decides to Ignore the Chaos of Dozens of Illegal Aliens Storming the Border

President Joe Biden arrived in Texas Thursday morning as more than 100 illegal immigrants rushed the southern border.

However, Biden’s visit had nothing to do with the chaos that erupted at the U.S.-Mexico border just hours away from where the president was.

Instead, he was in Dallas to attend two private fundraising events ahead of the November 2024 election.

But that shouldn’t come to much surprise, given that the last four years of his presidency Biden has refused to do as much as acknowledge that the United States is facing one of the the worst border crises in modern history due to his progressive far-Left policies.

And if you ask anyone in Biden’s administration about the border crisis and the millions of illegal immigrants crossing into the country daily, they’d tell you the border is “secure” and “safe.”

Vice President Harris insisted that the southern border is “secure,” adding that it has been a priority since day one of Biden’s presidency.

In the early days of the Biden Administration, Harris was tapped to lead the southern border. However, unwilling to actually do anything or even visit the border, the nation’s immigration crisis has only gotten worse.

In April 2023, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas provided testimony last year, also claiming that the border is “secure.”

Since then, 1.5 million illegal aliens have crossed the border into the U.S. In less than a year, Border Patrol agents made 1,589,148 immigrant encounters at the southern border despite the Biden Administration claiming there is no crisis.

This is 300,000 more than the combined total number of encounters for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 when former President Trump was in office.

During a previous interview, Biden said that he refuses to treat illegal aliens—who illegally are in the U.S.— with disrespect, claiming that they are the reason why the economy is growing.

Footage from the border on Thursday told a different story.

Biden has given illegal immigrants the idea that they have more rights than the U.S. citizen— and they do.

Democrat-led states have forked over free health care, housing, pre-paid credit cards, and the ability to basically walk free after committing crimes.

It’s no wonder dozens of illegal immigrants stormed the border, bursting through razor wire and surging the El Paso, Texas border wall.

Since Biden took office, more than 7 million illegal aliens have entered the U.S.— a number that has quickly surged since the previous administration.

Over 2.4 million immigrants illegally came to the U.S. in fiscal year 2023 alone.