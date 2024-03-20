More Americans Unite Behind Trump As Biden's Failed Policies Destroy Their Livelihoods

With just eight months until the November 2024 presidential election, the majority of polls point to former President Trump’s victory and much-deserved White House comeback. -

An Economist/YouGov pollfound that Trump has taken a double-digit lead over President Joe Biden as Americans continue to express their frustration with the president over his lack of leadership duties that have destroyed the United States.

Among the respondents, 44 percent said they plan to back Trump in November, while 42 percent said they support Biden. This is a jump from a previous poll earlier this month that found that the two candidates were tied at 44 percent.

94-year-old Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus urged the GOP to unite and rally behind Trump “for the future of our democracy.”

In an op-ed, Marcus made his plea with Republicans, saying that in his 94 years on this Earth, he has never seen a country in so much despair as the federal government uses its “enormous” powers against the American people instead of helping them.

He warned of the dangers the U.S. faces if Biden secures another four years in office including American freedom, First Amendment rights, parental rights, religious freedom, and free market capitalism.

Fundamental change in America is occurring by executive order or the force of the government’s police powers instead of through the legislative process required by the Constitution. From this, I fear that free market capitalism may be replaced by big government socialism. I also fear the erosion of our rights and freedoms, including parental rights, freedom of speech and religion, and due process. In the past, I always had the confidence that a president who was a threat to democracy could be voted out of office in the next election. I am no longer that confident today. My lack of confidence is because the media today is not the watchdog over government that our Founders intended it to be. It is instead the lapdog of government, shielding the public from the entire truth about the policies and actions of the current administration.

Meanwhile, according to the poll, despite 89 percent of Democrats backing Biden, Trump holds 40 percent support from Independents.

Independent voters can be the pendulum swing between the two candidates— which points to Trump securing the majority of the party’s votes.

Only 30 percent of Independents indicated their support would go toward Biden.

As the Biden Administration comes to grips with its many failures over the past four years, such as the southern border facing one of its most unprecedented times in U.S. history, Americans are eyeing fresh blood in the White House— both Republicans and Democrats.

Promises made by Biden on the campaign trail before his 2020 win have been unfulfilled, resulting in millions of Americans fleeing Democrat-led states in search of safer communities. The president’s failed policies have also forced people to dip into their retirement savings as inflation reaches historic levels just to put dinner on the table. Biden has also divided America more than any other president, despite claiming to be the administrator of “unity” and “inclusion.”

“America is worth saving!” Marcus continued. He wrote that the only way to do that is for the “different factions of the Republican Party” to rally behind Trump and fully support him as the 2024 GOP nominee.