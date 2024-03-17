Why Americans Should Be Terrified of Elon Musk’s New Technology

Those who worry the government is listening to us and stealing our information through our phones, Amazon’s Alexa, and social media apps have a bigger concern now.

Billionaire Elon Musk has introduced an alarming new device that is essentially a brain chip that is implanted into the human head and interfaces with the brain from within and from the cloud outside.

With Musk’s Neuralink technology, people would no longer need to do the things God created us to do. The brain chip would allow Artificial Intelligence to shoot the words from a book straight into our brains, communicate our thoughts to one another without actually speaking out loud, and allow us to access the internet and computers with just our minds.

Some say this could change the human race and help to solve problems such as finding cures for diseases that biological brains can’t solve on their own.

Others, such as political commentator and author of “Do Not Comply” Will Witt, believe such advanced technology will give power to people and institutions who want to achieve world dominance.

Witt explained that everything including your emotions, private thoughts, social media browsing history, passwords, and others can be hacked and used against you.

He pointed out that Musk has deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party, noting that he has attended and spoken at Chinese AI conferences that are tailored to promote the CCP’s agenda.

It is important to note that the CCP has used AI to surveillance its own citizens.

“Imagine if someone wanted to put messaging and an agenda into your interface and brainwash you inside your very mind,” Witt wrote. “They could tell you what to think, what to do, and how to act. You would lose your humanity, you would cease being human, your soul would perish, and you would be merely a slave to the people who own your mind.”

He said that elites who push these types of science fiction on humans sell the product as human “enhancements.” However, Witt warned that in reality, they want to destroy humanity itself.

In a social media post, Musk said that the device will "Enable control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device just by thinking."

The former Twitter CEO said that initial candidates for Neuralink will be those who have lost control of their limbs and want to restore nerve damage.

Speaking on the effects it would have medically on the human body is a whole other story.

Dr. Dean Burnett, honorary research associate at Cardiff University, called the human trials “Disconcerting and alarming.”

"The speed at which [Musk] has gone from having no involvement in neurosurgical implants to making massive global statements is disconcerting and alarming,” he said.

The device is inserted by a robotic "sewing machine" surgeon, which removes a section of the skull before attaching individual electrons to the brain.

"The thing is he has this huge army of supporters that may volunteer for this kind of thing and I do think that's quite dangerous when it comes to sticking things in people's bodies," Burnett continued.