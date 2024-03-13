Hunter Biden Rejects Republican's Invitation to Testify at a 'Carnival Side Show' Public Hearing

Hunter Biden rejected an invitation from Republicans to attend a House Oversight Committee hearing next week regarding his alleged influence-peddling scheme and the Biden crime family's corrupt business dealings.

Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a letter addressed to House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) that Hunter Biden will not be able to attend the March 20 public hearing because of a court hearing the next day in California, calling it a "carnival sideshow."

More from Lowell’s letter:

To begin, even if that hearing was a legitimate exercise of congressional authority, neither Mr. Biden nor I can attend because of a court hearing the very next day in California. The scheduling conflict is the least of the issues, however. Your blatant planned-for-media event is not a proper proceeding but an obvious attempt to throw a Hail Mary pass after the game has ended. I must confess my surprise at your hasty request. After that six-plus hour deposition on February 28, 2024, along with the realization that your inquiry was based on a patchwork of conspiracies spun by convicted liars and a charged Russian spy, I thought even you would recognize your baseless impeachment proceeding was dead. … Even before Mr. Biden testified, witness after witness undermined the central premise of your partisan charade. President Biden has done nothing wrong and certainly nothing, even in your misapplication of the impeachment provisions of the Constitution, to warrant further proceedings. Your idea of congressional ‘fact-finding’ is, amazingly, to have Mr. Biden appear with the discredited ‘witnesses’ you continue to promote."

Lowell’s letter continued, saying that Hunter Biden's answers to questions during his deposition "were the final nail in the coffin of your wasteful year-long misadventure." He added that Comer’s investigation is "far from the ‘smoking guns’ you claim,” and that the “evidence does not amount even to droplets from a water pistol."

Lowell said that the March 20 hearing is "not a serious oversight proceeding,” and is an “attempt to resuscitate your Conference’s moribund inquiry with a made-for-right-wing-media, circus act.”

In response to Lowell’s letter, Comer said that next week’s hearing would "examine inconsistencies among the witnesses’ testimonies in order to get the truth for the American people,” adding that the committee has “called Hunter Biden’s bluff.”

“Hunter Biden for months stated he wanted a public hearing, but now that one has been offered alongside his business associates that he worked with for years, he is refusing to come," Comer said. "During our deposition and interview phase of our investigation, Hunter Biden confirmed key evidence, including evidence that his father, President Joe Biden, lied to the American people about his family’s business dealings and in fact attended meetings, spoke on speakerphone, and had coffee with his foreign business associates who collectively funneled millions to the Biden's."