Denver Officials Are at Their Breaking Point With the Influx of Illegal Immigrants

President Joe Biden’s immigration crisis has seeped into every crevice of the country, overwhelming the nation’s resources, deteriorating its interior, and putting American lives at risk.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (D) is sounding the alarm on his city’s illegal immigration problem as shelters are being overwhelmed with all the “newcomers.”

Johnston, who once welcomed illegal aliens to his “sanctuary city,” is now begging for the federal government to help with the crisis.

As the ongoing problem persists, John Ewing— a representative for Denver Human Services— is asking private property owners to help with the massive influx of illegal migrants.

“We put out a feeler to all the landlords we have connections with,” Ewing told Fox 31. “Basically said, listen, we’re going to have some newcomers who are going to need housing.”

Ewing told the outlet that the department put out “feelers” to the landlords that they have connections with. He said that the city emailed Denver rental property owners asking if they would be willing to rent their homes to illegal migrants needing housing.

“We’ve got kind of a rent cap — $2,000," Ewing said, adding that Denver has been able to grant work permits to at least 1,300 illegal immigrants.

The official said that the city has made progress in moving illegal “newcomers” out of shelters. Ewing said that less than 1,800 illegal aliens are living in shelters currently— a stark difference from the 4,500 migrants living in shelters in January.

In a February press conference, Johnston blamed Republicans for the city’s over-run illegal migrant shelters after Senate GOP leaders shot down a bill that would have provided $5 billion to support the illegal immigrant overflow across the U.S.

“I’m here to talk a little bit about the devastating impact of the failure of Republican leadership in Congress this week to pass regime change, and the impact that will have on both city budgets and on services that we can provide for newcomers in the city,” Johnston said.

The mayor said that Denver was “very close” to a breaking point as illegal migrants continue to flood the city.