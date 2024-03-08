Critics Point Out Irony of Biden's Comment About How Expensive Housing Is for Americans

During President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, he boasted all about his administration’s so-called “accomplishments” while failing to take accountability for the havoc the United States is facing under his policies.

As America becomes more expensive, Biden used his SOTU speech to outline plans that would reportedly help people obtain mortgages and push down monthly rents.

The president acknowledged that housing is becoming more and more unaffordable nationwide. However, while Americans struggle to pay rent, illegal immigrants are living in hotels for free in cities— paid for with our hard-earned tax dollars.

As the southern border remains wide open, the Biden Administration is paying $2.5 billion in taxpayer money for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house illegal aliens while Americans are having to scrap and work multiple jobs to keep a roof over their heads.

These illegal immigrants are not only given free housing, but ICE is also supplying them with food, and medical and dental care.

America First Legal found out that the illegal immigrants are receiving concierge services while staying in the free hotel rooms, including room service, 24-hour snacks and drinks, laundry, television, and other services.

Currently, 85 percent of mortgage holders are paying rates under five percent, meaning homeowners are forced to stay in homes they might have otherwise instead of selling to upgrade to a bigger house − if it was not for today's high rates.

“Now pass my plan to build and renovate 2 million affordable homes and bring those rents down!" Biden demanded to Congress members.

In January, Maine announced a program that would force taxpayers to foot the bill for the construction of several apartment buildings so that illegal immigrants can live there rent-free.

The state budgeted $3.5 million to provide apartment units for illegal aliens as Maine expects the criminal immigrants to “gain the means” to pay housing costs through state “support” and “guidance.”