Pro-Palestine Protestors Block Biden's Motorcade Ahead of SOTU

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 07, 2024 8:30 PM
Julio Rosas/Townhall

Dozens of pro-Palestine protestors blocked President Joe Biden’s motorcade as he arrived at the Capitol ahead of his first 2024 State of the Union address on Thursday night. 

Massive groups of Pro-Palestinian activists sat in the streets between the White House and the Capitol building, waving flags that read “Ceasefire,” while others held a sign with the message: “Biden's legacy is genocide.”

“When I say genocide, you say, Joe,” one demonstrator yelled while marching down Pennsylvania Ave. 

Meanwhile, another group of anti-Israel protesters stood outside Republican Capitol Hill watering hole Bullfeathers and shouted at staffers dining and drinking ahead of Biden’s address. 

“Staffers, staffers you can't hide! We charge you with Genocide,” the group of activists could be heard shouting. 

Pro-Palestine protestors are pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza as Israel continues its ground invasion of the country where Hamas terrorists are savagely killing and mutilating Israelis. 

Biden’s stance on the war has been seen as controversial as many from his own party disagree with where he stands. The president has condemned the violent attacks brought on by Hamas. 

This is not the first time pro-Palestinians have ambushed the president with protests. 

Shortly after the October 7 attack on Israel, protesters blocked a U.S. Navy supply ship leaving from California, thinking the ship was equipped with aid for Israel. 

The anti-Israel activists shouted: ”Joe Biden, you can't hide; we charge you with genocide," while calling for American military aid to Israel to end.

