Tipsheet

Ted Cruz: 'Joe Biden Campaigned on Dismantling the Southern Border'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 03, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) revealed the one thing President Joe Biden delivered on regarding the promises he made while on the campaign trail.

And that is: destroying the U.S. southern border and implementing far-Left anti-American policies. 

Cruz made the comments during a podcast episode, discussing what he saw at the U.S.- Mexico border after visiting it with former President Trump earlier this week. 

Joe Biden campaigned on open borders, he campaigned on saying, I will not deport people, I will not enforce our laws. And as president, that may be the only campaign promise he has honored. If you look at what is happening, at the end of the day, you cannot defend what is happening on our border. When you look at kids in the eyes, if you have a shred of humanity, it horrifies you. And understand, why does Joe Biden not go to the border? Because he didn’t want to see them. On this trip to Brownsville, did he see a single child who was sexually abused? No. Did he see a woman who was violently raped? No. Did he see the families of the victims of those who had died of drug overdoses?”

In the last year, more than 100,000 Americans have died of drug overdoses. 70% of that has been Chinese fentanyl coming across our southern border. Did Joe Biden listen to those moms, listen to those dads, listen to parents crying over the loss of their kids? No. This was a photo op that was sanitized. Lysol was used everywhere. It was — it’s like a Potemkin village. It’s like a Hollywood set, designed to say we’re at the border. Nothing to see here. Nobody suffering, nobody being raped, nobody being assaulted, nobody dying. And it is profoundly, profoundly dishonest. 

