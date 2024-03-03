The Pandemic Fearmongers Aren't Going to Like the Latest COVID Update
Nikki Haley's Super Tuesday Spin Is Beyond Ridiculous
November Can’t Come Fast Enough
The White Noise Election
Standing for Christ Puts Pastor In IRS Crosshairs
Haley Gets Her First Senate Endorsements
Self-Evident? Self-Evident to Whom?--Part One
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 207: What the Bible Says About Mountains
Joe Biden's 2024 Chances Look Grim As Trump Tops the Polls
The Absurd Thing Nikki Haley Just Said About Trump
The Erosion of Religious Freedom
Four Years Later, Do We Love Christ More?
Trump's Caucus Win Spells More Bad News for Nikki Haley
Far-Left Protestor Spars With Manchin, Ends Up on the Ground
Tipsheet

Hundreds of J6 Cases Could Be Shortened in Massive Court Win

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 03, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

More than 100 people convicted in cases related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protestors could see shortened sentences following a federal appeals court ruling on Friday. 

Advertisement

Circuit Judge Millett ruled that interference with Congress’ certification of the presidential election in 2021 does not apply to an extension of a prison sentence.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that defendant Larry Brock must be resentenced. Brock was a retired Air Force colonel who was sentenced to two years in federal prison for protesting in a building on J6.

The court raised questions about charges of “interference with the administration of justice.”

“Brock challenges both the district court’s interpretation of Section 1512(c)(2)’s elements and the sufficiency of the evidence to support that conviction. He also challenges the district court’s application of the three-level sentencing enhancement for interfering with the ‘administration of justice,'” the court opinion read. 

Several other parts of Brock’s conviction were upheld as well. However, the appeals court ruled it would “vacate Brock’s sentence and ordered the district court to resentence the single ‘interference’ charge.”

“As for Brock’s sentence, we hold that the ‘administration of justice’ enhancement does not apply to interference with the legislative process of certifying electoral votes,” Millett wrote.

The 3-0 decision could force D.C. district judges to reconsider and shorten the sentences other hundreds of other peaceful protesters.

Recommended

The Pandemic Fearmongers Aren't Going to Like the Latest COVID Update Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear the felony obstruction issue in April after it considers arguments on whether Jan. 6 rioters can be charged with obstructing an official proceeding.

The protestors would have otherwise been charged with misdemeanors.

“Larry Brock participated in the violent January 6th riot at the United States Capitol that forced the evacuation of members of Congress and their staff and prevented Congress’s certification of the 2020 presidential election until the next day. After a bench trial, the court convicted Brock of six crimes, including corruptly obstructing Congress’s certification of the electoral count under 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2),” Millett wrote. “At sentencing, the district court applied a three-level sentencing enhancement to Brock’s Section 1512(c)(2) conviction on the ground that Brock’s conduct resulted in ‘substantial interference with the administration of justice.’"

Tags: JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Pandemic Fearmongers Aren't Going to Like the Latest COVID Update Matt Vespa
November Can’t Come Fast Enough Derek Hunter
Trump Lawyers Put Final Nails in Fani Willis's Coffin Mia Cathell
Nikki Haley's Super Tuesday Spin Is Beyond Ridiculous Matt Vespa
Standing for Christ Puts Pastor In IRS Crosshairs Tom Tradup
The Absurd Thing Nikki Haley Just Said About Trump Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Pandemic Fearmongers Aren't Going to Like the Latest COVID Update Matt Vespa
Advertisement