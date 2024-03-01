The Men Biden Invited to America
ICE Won't Honor Detainer on Illegal Alien Rapist in FL, So He's Walking...
It Looks Like We Can Call Some January 6 Defendants Political Prisoners
BlackRock Admits Conservatives Are Eating Its Lunch Over ESG
Biden Arrests a Journalist
Friends With Benefits: Why This Company Is Exempt From Gavin Newsom's $20 Minimum...
Arizona Federal Judge Rules Voters Must Prove Their U.S. Citizenship Status In Order...
Transcript of Hunter Biden Testimony Makes Eric Swalwell Look Like Even More of...
Footage Reveals the Third Pipe Bomb Camera Was Turned Away on J6
University of Florida Fires All DEI Staff
Cruz Introduces Legislation to Help With Another Border Crisis Consequence: Rise of 'Flyer...
Could Another Bright Blue State Actually Play a Role in 2024?
Schools in This Blue City Are Struggling to Accommodate Illegal Immigrants
Misrepresenting Gun Tracing to Smear a US Senator
Tipsheet

Illegal Guatemalan Migrants Convicted of Sexual Assault On Children Arrested In the US

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 01, 2024 9:30 PM
Spencer Brown/Townhall

An illegal migrant from Guatemala who was previously convicted of assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 was arrested in Boston this week. 

The Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) confirmed that the state arrested the 34-year-old illegal Guatemalan national who “represented a dire threat to the residents of Massachusetts.”

Advertisement

“Unlawfully present, convicted sex offenders should not be given the opportunity to re-offend. The victim of his crimes deserves better from our justice system. The men and women of ERO Boston will continue to protect our communities from such threats,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement. 

Officials say the illegal alien entered the U.S. sometime around April 2011 at an unknown location. They said he unlawfully crossed the southern border without being inspected or was admitted by a U.S. immigration official. In December 2023, the individual was detained and arrested. 

After the illegal migrant was convicted in January, he was court-ordered to register as a sex offender with the state sex offender registry. 

However, the illegal migrant was released back into the community after the court overlooked ERO Boston’s immigration detainer. 

The illegal Guatemalan was re-arrested and will remain in the custody of ICE pending his removal proceedings before a federal immigration judge with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). 

This comes as three Portuguese women were also arrested in Boston after entering the U.S. illegally who were previously charged with felony child endangerment following the death of a 1-year-old infant in their care.

Recommended

Transcript of Hunter Biden Testimony Makes Eric Swalwell Look Like Even More of a Fool Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

“The alleged crimes of these unlawfully present individuals resulted in the death of an innocent child,” Lyons said of the incident. “Those who commit crimes against children must be held accountable. Unlawfully present foreign nationals posing a danger to our New England communities cannot expect to escape the consequences of their actions.”

The three women posted bail after arraignment and were released from custody before ICE found them and arrested them again. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Transcript of Hunter Biden Testimony Makes Eric Swalwell Look Like Even More of a Fool Rebecca Downs
KJP Just Made the White House's Response to Laken Riley's Murder Even Worse Rebecca Downs
ICE Won't Honor Detainer on Illegal Alien Rapist in FL, So He's Walking Free Matt Vespa
Arizona Federal Judge Rules Voters Must Prove Their U.S. Citizenship Status In Order to Vote In Elections Sarah Arnold
The Left Is Mocking Lauren Boebert After Her Son's Arrest and John Fetterman Is Having None of It Leah Barkoukis
Here Are the Charges the FBI Slapped a Reporter With Concerning His January 6 Coverage Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Transcript of Hunter Biden Testimony Makes Eric Swalwell Look Like Even More of a Fool Rebecca Downs
Advertisement