Illegal Guatemalan Migrants Convicted of Sexual Assault On Children Arrested In the US

An illegal migrant from Guatemala who was previously convicted of assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 was arrested in Boston this week.

The Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) confirmed that the state arrested the 34-year-old illegal Guatemalan national who “represented a dire threat to the residents of Massachusetts.”

“Unlawfully present, convicted sex offenders should not be given the opportunity to re-offend. The victim of his crimes deserves better from our justice system. The men and women of ERO Boston will continue to protect our communities from such threats,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement.

Officials say the illegal alien entered the U.S. sometime around April 2011 at an unknown location. They said he unlawfully crossed the southern border without being inspected or was admitted by a U.S. immigration official. In December 2023, the individual was detained and arrested.

After the illegal migrant was convicted in January, he was court-ordered to register as a sex offender with the state sex offender registry.

However, the illegal migrant was released back into the community after the court overlooked ERO Boston’s immigration detainer.

The illegal Guatemalan was re-arrested and will remain in the custody of ICE pending his removal proceedings before a federal immigration judge with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).

This comes as three Portuguese women were also arrested in Boston after entering the U.S. illegally who were previously charged with felony child endangerment following the death of a 1-year-old infant in their care.

NEW: ICE in Boston has arrested three Portuguese women in the US illegally who were all charged w/ felony child endangerment following the death of a 1-year-old infant in their care in Rhode Island. Boy was found unresponsive w/ significant bruising on his face, later died. The… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 29, 2024

“The alleged crimes of these unlawfully present individuals resulted in the death of an innocent child,” Lyons said of the incident. “Those who commit crimes against children must be held accountable. Unlawfully present foreign nationals posing a danger to our New England communities cannot expect to escape the consequences of their actions.”

The three women posted bail after arraignment and were released from custody before ICE found them and arrested them again.