Democrats Won’t Certify a Trump Victory But Continues to Advocate Biden’s Delusion

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 25, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwelli

Democrats will remain in denial that their beloved senile president lost the 2024 election and will refuse to accept another Trump presidency. 

On Friday, several senior House Democrats suggested they won’t certify the election results if former President Trump wins. 

According to The Atlantic, some Democrats said they won’t attest to a Trump 2024 victory if the Supreme Court does not define the GOP frontrunner’s eligibility to appear on the ballot. 

A Colorado ruling found that Trump is ineligible to appear on the election ballot under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.” However, the Supreme Court was unconvinced that a state should be allowed to remove him from its ballot.

Attorney Jason Murray told the outlet that if “the Supreme Court didn’t resolve the question of Trump’s eligibility, it could come back with a vengeance,” suggesting that when Congress meets following the election to count and certify the votes of the Electoral College, they will seek to disqualify him. 

“If this Court concludes that Colorado did not have the authority to exclude President Trump from the presidential ballot on procedural grounds, I think it could come back with a vengeance because, ultimately, members of Congress would have to make the determination after a presidential election if President Trump wins about whether or not he is disqualified from office and whether to count votes cast for him under the Electoral Count Reform Act,” Murray said.

During oral arguments on the issue, Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told the outlet that Trump is “clearly ineligible” but admitted that objecting to the problem is “very murky” given that “there’s no procedure, per se, for challenging on this basis.” 

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told the Atlantic that he thinks Trump is “an insurrectionist” and should not be allowed to run for a second term in the White House. 

Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Schiff told The Atlantic that he didn’t “want to get into the chaos hypothetical” of the question. Still, he would not challenge Trump’s victory if the Supreme Court ruled the former president can remain on the ballot. 

Similarly, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said he would not challenge the Supreme Court if they ruled that Trump is eligible to be on the ballot, adding, "It would be doing what I didn’t like about the January 6 Republicans.”

