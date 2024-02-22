Speaker Johnson Responds to Biden's Executive Order News
Nancy Pelosi's Massive Stock Trade Paycheck Raises Concerns

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 22, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hit the jack of all trades this week when she cashed in on a massive payout regarding her controversial stock trades. 

In just the span of 92 short days, Pelosi made ten years' worth of salary through her investment in NVIDIA (NVDA). 

Her NVIDIA stock investment soared to a profit of about $1,800,000. Compare that to her annual salary of $175,000 as a political monster. 

Over the years, the timing of Pelosi's stock trades has raised eyebrows, suggesting that her political influence could have scored her insider knowledge. 

In 2023, the Democrat saw a 65 percent return on her investments, outweighing the S&P 500's overall 24 percent gain. Soon after, her fellow party members called for the banning of stock trades by members of Congress. 

At first, Pelosi pushed back on the ban, causing Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) to introduce a bill that would have prevented elected leaders from owning securities and investments. The bill was named the PELOSI Act. However, it has yet to pass. 

Pelosi is one of the wealthiest congress members on Capitol Hill. She and her husband, Paul, have a combined net worth of approximately $46 million. 

The congresswoman has declared that she does not discuss stocks with her investment banking husband. However, video footage from their daughter's documentary on the former speaker revealed that Paul is often in the room while his wife conducts business over the phone. 


