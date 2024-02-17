Biden Uses Navalny's Death As An Excuse for More Ukraine Funding

If you thought the Biden Administration was finished shelling out tens of millions of U.S. dollars to help fund the war in Ukraine, think again.

On Friday, President Joe Biden used the death of Russian anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny as a reason to send more money to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky— who has begged Biden for help despite countless checks already made out to him.

Advertisement

“I hope to God it helps” urge U.S. lawmakers to send more aid to Ukraine, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for Navalny’s death.

Biden claimed that failing to help Ukraine “at this critical moment will never be forgotten.” However, the country has already received $113 billion from the U.S. and additional Democrat-backed bills advocating to send millions more to Ukraine.

“And the clock is ticking. This has to happen. We have to help now,” Biden continued, adding that “history is watching” House lawmakers, which hasn’t acted to take up a Senate-passed bill that would send funds and weapons to Ukraine.

Speaking from the White House, Biden lashed out against House Republicans for not passing a pro-Ukraine fudging package before Congress entered its two-week recess.

“What are they thinking — my God,” the president stated. “This is bizarre, and it’s just reinforcing all of the concern — I won’t say panic but real concern — about the United States being a responsible ally.”

During Putin’s interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the Russian president criticized Democrats for funding Ukraine while the U.S. is facing unprecedented issues such as the border crisis.

“Do the United States need this? What for? Thousands of miles away from your national territory. Don’t you have anything better to do? You have issues on the border, issues with migration, issues with the national debt, more than 33 trillion dollars,” Putin stated.

His comments come after Senate Democrats advanced a $95 billion emergency security spending bill that earmarked $60 billion for Ukraine— which is worth noting the bill was advanced without a bipartisan border security bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) vowed not to “rush” to pass Ukraine aid, stating that “Putin will be met with united opposition.”