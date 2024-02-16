Was There a 'Jussie Smollett' Moment During the Fani Willis Hearing Today?
We Need to Tell Some Hard Truths
Rashida Talib Was Too Extreme for the Squad This Week
NY Judge Reaches Decision in Fraud Case Brought Against Trump by AG Letitia...
What Just Happened? Biden Totally Freezes Up While Attacking Republicans During Speech
FDA Official Acknowledges VAERS Faced 'Avalanche' of Reports After COVID Vaccine Rollout
Jesus at the Super Bowl
Trump Reveals Support for Major Pro-Life Issue
Fani Willis's Father Delivers Eyebrow-Raising Testimony
'I No Longer Feel Safe': Young Girls Urge School District to Reverse Dangerous...
This Left-Wing City May Open a 'Woke' LGBTQ+ Charter School
'Too Little Too Late': Trump Slams Biden in Campaign Ad for Delayed Visit...
Here's How One Red State Will Crack Down on Retail Theft
Joe Manchin Has Made His Decision on Whether He'll Run for President
Tipsheet

Trump Closing In on Biden In Michigan

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 16, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo

Former President Trump is closing in on the tight 2024 race against President Joe Biden in Michigan. 

According to a Fox News poll, Trump leads Biden in the state by just two percentage points, with the Democrat receiving 45 percent support and Trump garnering 47 percent. 

Advertisement

Trump’s two-point lead falls within the poll’s plus or minus three percent margin of error. 

This compares to a July 2020 poll by Fox News Beacon Research and Shaw Company, which found that Biden was ahead of Trump at the time— 49 to 40 percent. That same year, Biden won Michigan by less than three percentage points. 

However, in 2016, Trump won the state by less than half a point— the first time Michigan had flipped red since 1988. 

Biden’s best groups include those that traditionally go Democratic, including liberals, Black voters, suburban women, those voting on the abortion issue, and voters with a college degree. He’s also ahead with those living in union households, voters aged 65 and over, and women. 

While he still has a substantial lead among Black voters, Biden’s 68% share today is down significantly from the 93% he won in 2020, according to the Fox News voter analysis election survey. He’s also lagging his 2020 numbers among women, voters under age 45, men under 45, and independents. 

Trump’s strongest support comes from conservatives, those saying immigration and border security are extremely important to their vote, White evangelical Christians, Whites without a college degree, and rural voters. He’s also favored by younger voters, men, White voters, and independents. In addition, party loyalty also plays a big role in Trump’s advantage, as 93% of Republicans back him, compared to 89% of Democrats for Biden. Via Fox News Digital

Recommended

What Just Happened? Biden Totally Freezes Up While Attacking Republicans During Speech Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Biden’s age and cognitive health have been a significant cause for concern. Several reports predict the 81-year-old president will drop out of the race at the Democratic National Convention, allowing someone to take his place. 

Some reports suggest Vice President Kamala Harris will take the president’s place. However, her approval rating is much worse than Biden’s. 

A FiveThirtyEight poll found that Biden’s approval rating is a net negative 17 points after his political disaster. Meanwhile, an NBC News poll found that 76 percent of voters — with 54 percent of Democrats— had concerns about Biden, citing his physical and mental health. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Just Happened? Biden Totally Freezes Up While Attacking Republicans During Speech Spencer Brown
Fani Willis's Father Delivers Eyebrow-Raising Testimony Mia Cathell
Was There a 'Jussie Smollett' Moment During the Fani Willis Hearing Today? Matt Vespa
NY Judge Reaches Decision in Fraud Case Brought Against Trump by AG Letitia James Spencer Brown
The Reason the Justice Department Just Sued Tennessee Stuns Critics Leah Barkoukis
Here's How One Red State Will Crack Down on Retail Theft Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Just Happened? Biden Totally Freezes Up While Attacking Republicans During Speech Spencer Brown
Advertisement