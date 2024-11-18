Trump's FCC Nominee Vows to Bulldoze Censorship
We Now Know How Trump Plans to Implement His Deportation Force
Trump Demands Something Before Famed Iowa Pollster Retires
SecDef Pete Hegseth Will Be a Welcome Injection of Vitamin I (Infantry)
My Christmas Wish List
MSNBC Hosts Met With Trump for First Time in 7 Years. They Explained...
NY Republicans Make Their First Ask of President-Elect Trump
Sebelius Thinks RFK Jr.'s HHS Nomination 'Could End Up Killing People'
VIP
Will Entire Agencies Be 'Deleted' Under DOGE? Here's What Ramaswamy Had to Say.
A Cruise Line Will Offer Americans a Four-Year Escape From Trump's Presidency
Medical Examiner Makes Stunning Admission During Daniel Penny Trial
Trial Begins in Human Smuggling Case After an Indian Family Froze to Death...
PA Dems Attempting to Steal Senate Election May End Up in Some Serious...
Republicans Performed Well at the State Level, Thanks to RSLC's Efforts in Key...
Tipsheet

Psaki Gives 'Brutal' Assessment of the Democratic Party After Trump's Landslide Win

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 18, 2024 9:30 AM
Townhall Media

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki painted a bleak picture of the state of the Democratic Party after President-elect Donald Trump’s historic landslide win. 

Advertisement

Psaki’s answer came during an interview on “Meet the Press,” when host Kristen Welker asked her how the party “should chart their path forward” when President Biden leaves office in January. 

“Look, I think Democrats are in the wilderness, as you just said before, there is no clear leader of the party,” she said in a clip highlighted by Mediaite. “Joe Biden is going to be out of office shortly. Kamala Harris just lost the election. There are a lot of governors and other people who might emerge maybe that we don’t know about yet, but there is no clear leader of the party right now.”

Psaki said that provides the party with an “opportunity” for the people to decide. 

“Nobody’s given it, right,” she continued. “You seize the mantle or you don’t. Are you going to be the person who decides who’s the right person to stand up against Trump? Or are you going to be the person who brings the country together? Are you going to be the person who talks about the economy and in ways that people understand? There are lots of ways to do it. I don’t know who’s going to emerge, but that’s the moment we’re in right now.”

Recommended

Medical Examiner Makes Stunning Admission During Daniel Penny Trial Mia Cathell
Advertisement
Tags: JEN PSAKI DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Medical Examiner Makes Stunning Admission During Daniel Penny Trial Mia Cathell
PA Dems Attempting to Steal Senate Election May End Up in Some Serious Legal Trouble Guy Benson
SecDef Pete Hegseth Will Be a Welcome Injection of Vitamin I (Infantry) Kurt Schlichter
MSNBC Hosts Met With Trump for First Time in 7 Years. They Explained Why, but There's More to the Story. Leah Barkoukis
We Now Know How Trump Plans to Implement His Deportation Force Katie Pavlich
NY Republicans Make Their First Ask of President-Elect Trump Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Medical Examiner Makes Stunning Admission During Daniel Penny Trial Mia Cathell
Advertisement