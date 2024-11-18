Psaki Gives 'Brutal' Assessment of the Democratic Party After Trump's Landslide Win

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki painted a bleak picture of the state of the Democratic Party after President-elect Donald Trump’s historic landslide win.

Psaki’s answer came during an interview on “Meet the Press,” when host Kristen Welker asked her how the party “should chart their path forward” when President Biden leaves office in January.

“Look, I think Democrats are in the wilderness, as you just said before, there is no clear leader of the party,” she said in a clip highlighted by Mediaite. “Joe Biden is going to be out of office shortly. Kamala Harris just lost the election. There are a lot of governors and other people who might emerge maybe that we don’t know about yet, but there is no clear leader of the party right now.”

Psaki said that provides the party with an “opportunity” for the people to decide.

“Nobody’s given it, right,” she continued. “You seize the mantle or you don’t. Are you going to be the person who decides who’s the right person to stand up against Trump? Or are you going to be the person who brings the country together? Are you going to be the person who talks about the economy and in ways that people understand? There are lots of ways to do it. I don’t know who’s going to emerge, but that’s the moment we’re in right now.”

