Here's How Transgender Minors Are Responding to Trump's Election Victory

Madeline Leesman  |  November 17, 2024 1:30 PM
Transgender minors in the United States have been “flooding” crisis hotlines ever since President-elect Donald Trump won the election last week, according to a report from ABC News. 

One of the reasons why, the outlet noted, is Trump’s intention to roll back Title IX reforms that allow protections from discrimination based on sex to encompass the concept of “gender identity.”

In addition, an ad ran by the Trump campaign that stated, “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you,” has left some “transgender children” feeling scared (via ABC News):

For one Alabama teen, the ad seemed to paint transgender and nonbinary people as a threat to society. The weekend before Election Day, the 16-year-old teen, who identifies as nonbinary and uses the pronouns “he” and “they,” called a crisis hotline at the Rainbow Youth Project. The group that serves LGBTQ+ young people has received more than 5,500 calls to its crisis hotline in the past 10 days, up from the 3,700 calls it typically gets every month.

In April, Townhall covered how the Biden administration released the new rules to protect LGBTQ+ individuals under the federal civil rights legislation Title IX. Title IX went into effect in 1972 to protect sex discrimination in educational programs that receive federal funding.

“These regulations make it crystal clear that everyone can access schools that are safe, welcoming and that respect their rights,” Miguel Cardona, Biden’s education secretary, said in a call with reporters from The New York Times.

In a video posted to X, Cardona claimed that these insane new rules that erase women built upon the legacy of Title IX.

“This final regulation strengthens and restores vital protections against sex discrimination, including sexual harrassment. It also protects students against discrimination based on pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation and gender identity,” he said in the video.

