Trump Attacks the Justice System: ‘Selective Persecution’ After Biden Ruled ‘Too Old’ to Face Charges

Former President Trump attacked the justice system on Friday, arguing he should not be charged in his classified documents case after President Joe Biden sailed off into the sunset consequence-free.

While speaking at an event for the National Rifle Association, alleged the case against him is “selective persecution” after a Department of Justice special counsel ruled that Biden is too old to face charges.

According to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation, there is “evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen,” but said “no criminal charges are warranted in this matter.”

Trump argued that the DOJ is “trying desperately” to spin the case to have a narrative that “wasn’t Trump worse by comparison?”

In other words, Trump— who was used to compare Biden’s classified documents case to his— suggested the government wants to make his case look like “peanuts” in comparison.

“It was just announced that Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice will bring zero charges against crooked Joe despite the fact he willfully retained, willfully retained, undisclosed droves of ultra-classified national security documents,” Trump said during his speech. “Now, that’s not what I’ve been hearing, and he’s not under the Presidential Records Act, which is a big thing, I am. It’s a protective act.”

The report concluded that it would be “difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.”

Trump attacked Biden’s mental state, telling the crowd that he doesn’t believe the president even knows he is alive.

Trump is facing 40 charges over his handling of classified documents after he left office. In August 2022, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and confiscated the classified documents. However, Trump claims he did nothing wrong, saying that he is protected by the Presidential Records Act.

On the contrary, authorities found 90 classified documents from Biden’s Delaware home, with 50 containing classified markings. Handwritten notes were also found at the property.



