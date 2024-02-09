CNN Contributor: Biden Special Counsel Report Made Me Wet the Bed. It's Terrible...
Tipsheet

Putin Snaps Back at Schumer for Sending Billions to Ukraine When the U.S. Is Facing Crisis After Crisis

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 09, 2024 5:30 PM
Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his recent comments regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine. 

During the much-anticipated interview with Tucker Carlson, Putin snapped back at Schumer’s remarks that he said the United States needed to continue supporting and sending millions of dollars in aid to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

“I do not understand why American soldiers should fight in Ukraine,” Putin said. “If somebody has the desire to send regular troops, that would certainly bring humanity to the brink of very serious global conflict. This is obvious.” 

Putin pointed out issues the U.S. faces, such as the crisis at the southern border and our national debt. Yet, the Russian president questioned why the U.S. was busy sending its money to Ukraine and spending so much time focusing on the foreign country when America was in desperate need of help. 

“Do the United States need this? What for? Thousands of miles away from your national territory. Don’t you have anything better to do? You have issues on the border, issues with migration, issues with the national debt, more than 33 trillion dollars,” Putin stated. 

Putin’s comments come after Senate Democrats advanced a $95 billion emergency security spending bill that earmarked $60 billion for Ukraine. It is worth noting the bill was advanced without a bipartisan border security bill. 

Schumer said the bill would be used to fund Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia. 

The Democrat took to social media to try and downplay Putin’s comments, claiming that the Russian president is “taunting Americans.” 


Tags: PUTIN

