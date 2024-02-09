Florida Congressman Makes Moves to Remove Fani Willis for Her Political Prosecution Against Trump

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) introduced legislation this week that would prohibit awarding federal funds to the office of “any state or local chief prosecutor if any individual in such office has been convicted for engaging in corruption or any other unlawful activity.”

The bill called the “Against Federal Funds for Allowing Inappropriate Relationships Act,” or the AFFAIR Act, sends a direct message to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis that her political games against former President Trump will not be tolerated.

Mills criticized Willis’ relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who she appointed to prosecute the Georgia election case that accuses Trump of attempting to overturn the 2020 election in the state. The woke DA is also facing accusations that she benefited financially from her romantic relationship with Wade.

In a statement, Mills called on Willis to recuse herself from the investigation.

“Not only was Fani Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade extremely inappropriate and created concerns around a conflict of interest, but it also potentially shows violations of bias against political opposition and lawfare for election interference,” Mills said in a statement to the Washington Examiner. “Under no circumstance should federal funds be sent to a state or local office if there is unlawful and unethical activity taking place.” Our nation was founded on the steadfast tenets that liberty and justice — including the fair and equal application of the law — are crucial to ensuring the preservation of our constitutional republic,” the Florida Republican continued. “I’m proud to introduce the AFFAIR Act to ensure American taxpayer dollars will not be misappropriated or weaponized due to unlawful and unethical activities.

Trump’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss the case against the former president after learning of Willis’ love affair with Wade.

In a letter to the State Bar of Georgia, Mills argued that any alleged relationship between Willis and Wade could “give rise to possible violations of bias, conflict of interest, and potential kickback.”

On the contrary, Willis seeks to dismiss subpoenas that focus on her alleged misappropriation of county and federal funds.

A nine-page motion filed by Willis says, “each of these subpoenas appears transparently to be an attempt to conduct discovery in a (rather belated) effort to support reckless accusations made in prior court filings,” adding that the subpoenas should be “quashed.”