Biden Admits Senate 'Border Security' Bill Is a Precursor to Amnesty for Millions of Illegals

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 07, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

President Joe Biden admitted that the border deal he is currently negotiating with Senate Democrats is a precursor to giving amnesty to illegal migrants already living in the United States.

On Tuesday, Biden suggested to reporters at the White House that the Senate bill from Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) will allow thousands of illegal migrants to have free access to the U.S. every year. 

Under Biden's so-called "border security" package, 1.5 million illegal immigrants will have the option to call the United States their home and reap the same benefits as law-abiding American citizens. 

The Senate deal will also pump a staggering $2.3 billion in taxpayer funds into NGOs and other organizations that traffic illegals across the border. The bill will increase legal migration to the nation despite nearly 50 million illegal migrants already making the U.S. their landfall— the highest number in modern history. 

The package will also give illegal aliens a green card until 2030 while also handing over $14.1 billion in security assistance to Israel and a whopping $60 billion in support to Ukraine.

"[The bill] doesn't address everything I wanted. For example, we still need to pass documentation for people that are already here," Biden said. "And we're not walking away from true immigration reform, including permanent protections and a pathway to citizenship for young DREAMers who came here when they were children and have been good citizens and contributed so much to our country."

Biden demanded that Congress "pass this bill and get it to my desk immediately."

Despite the months-long bipartisan negotiations that were aimed at securing the southern border, the package does nearly nothing to keep illegal migrants out of the country. 

The president said the bill is a massive step toward the Democratic Party's ultimate goal of giving amnesty to the estimated 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) suggested that granting amnesty to millions of immigrants would lower wages for the American working and middle class while cutting costs for businesses. 

Amnesty would also raise housing demand, inflating home prices for working and middle-class Americans who already have to deal with sky-high interest rates.

