Joe Biden's Historic Low Approval Rating Makes a Trump Comeback More Likely

President Joe Biden’s approval among voters is near non-existent at this point, and with less than nine months until the 2024 election, a miracle would have to happen for his chances of being elected to come back to life.

According to a new CNN poll, Biden holds the lowest January approval rating in an election year during the modern age of polling.

Among the last 13 presidents, Biden rings in at just 38 percent approval among registered voters. This is five points below former President Trump in January 2020 and nine points below former President Obama at the same point in his term.

Previous recent polls found that younger Democrats have a much lower favorability of Biden’s handling of the economy compared to the older generation of Democrats.

Visual Capitalist highlighted how Biden’s approval rating in during his last year in office compares to past U.S. presidents— and whether they were re-elected. Nearly every modern U.S. president whose approval rating was below 40 percent was not re-elected.

The president’s approval rating had taken a massive fall since 2021, when he was at his peak of 63 percent approval.

As concerns weigh heavy on Americans, such as rising costs, the state of mental and physical fitness, the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and the border crisis have seemingly cost Biden his re-election chances.

Biden continues to struggle to gain majority support from voters, as more than 55.6 percent of Americans disapprove of his job as president.

Long-time Democrats have even voiced their concerns about a second Trump presidency, citing inflation and his age as top concerns.

Black voters were a critical group in helping Biden win the White House in 2020. However, they are becoming increasingly frustrated with his job.

Not only that, Biden is losing out big time on voters who support Palestine. With the president’s pro-Israel stance, a large group of Palestinians vow to not vote for Biden unless he stands with the country.

With issues his Administration caused on top of losing a massive number of votes, former President Trump’s comeback looks more and more likely.