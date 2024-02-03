Biden Economic Advisor Tries to Defend 'Bidenomics,' Fails Miserably

Just four years after President Joe Biden’s great economic plan, a surge in federal spending and record-high inflation was unleashed, with Americans paying more for food, gas, and living expenses.

However, according to Biden economic advisor Jared Bernstein, “Bidenomics” is working and bringing the U.S. economy back to life.

Bernstein claimed wages are beating prices, saying it is good news for working families. However, real wages are down 2.5 percent since the president took office.

By now, it is known that middle-class, hard-working Americans are not Biden’s top concern. In fact, his policies have aimed to destroy them.

During his four years in office, the president has taken American jobs, their hard-earned tax dollars, and their schools and taxpayer-funded facilities. Biden has also brought America’s health care benefits and facilities and given them to illegal criminal migrants who have entered the U.S. under the president’s open-border agenda.

Since day one of Biden’s term, overall prices have spiked 17.3 percent, with food prices increasing 20.2 percent. Rent costs are up 19 percent, and electricity costs are up 25 percent. Yet, Bernstein claims that Biden is “focused on lowering costs” for Americans.

Families are feeling “easing inflation, rising real pay,” Bernstein said during an interview with MSNBC, ignoring the fact that the inflation rate is more than double what it was before Biden took office.

The economy has added over 2.4 million jobs in 2023— the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic ended and Biden entered the White House.