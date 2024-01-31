Biden Is Finally Heading to East Palestine
Ex-Boeing Manager Issues a Dire Warning to Travelers Regarding the 737 Max 9
Biden State Department: We're Looking Into Palestinian Statehood
Why Biden Is Now Visiting the Ohio Town Decimated by a Toxic Train...
DeSantis Just Scored Another Win Against Disney
There's Something Missing From the Fed's Latest Interest Rate Announcement
Muted Reactions to a DeSantis Win, Another Media Casualty, and Not Prosecuting Drugs...
The Fall of Rome, Updated
GA State Senator Captures Video Showing Groups of Illegal Migrants Hidden In Rooms...
U.S. Takes 'Self-Defense' Strike Against Houthis
Biden Admin Is Classifying the Nation's Most Elite Places As 'Low-Income' To Push...
San Francisco Sued Over Its Tax-Payer Funded Handouts to Black, Hispanic Transgender Resid...
Why Did the FBI Have Such a Lack of Urgency In Identifying the...
Here's What Happened When a Professor at a Catholic University Invited a Pro-Abortion...
Tipsheet

Pro Life Advocates Targeted By Biden DOJ Face Up to 11 Years In Prison

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 31, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

A Nashville jury found six pro-life advocates guilty on Tuesday after President Joe Biden's Department of Justice charged them over a peaceful protest at a Mount Juliet abortion facility in March 2021.

Advertisement

Pro-life advocates Chet Gallagher, Coleman Boyd, Heather Idoni, Cal Zastrow, Dennis Green, and Paul Vaughn face up to 11 years in prison for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. 

According to the DOJ's October 2022 release, the Biden agency alleges that "Gallagher utilized social media to promote a series of anti-abortion events scheduled for March 4-7, 2021, in the Nashville area. Other co-conspirators then utilized Facebook to coordinate travel and logistics and to identify other participants for the blockade."

The DOJ alleges that Gallagher called the blockade a "rescue," which was live-streamed on Facebook. The Biden DOJ referred to the pro-life advocates as "co-conspirators." The release also said that the members of the "group attempting to engage a patient and her companion as Boyd told his Livestream audience that the patient was a 'mom coming to kill her baby.'"

Another video showed the group singing songs such as "Holy, Holy, Holy" and "Onward Christian Soldiers" while other group members were seen talking to police officers.

Recommended

Surprise: Another Major 'Sanctuary' City Pushed to the Brink Guy Benson
Advertisement

However, according to video footage and sources, the group only prayed, sang hymns, and urged women arriving at the clinic not to get abortions.

Vaughn previously said that the FBI showed up at his door, banging on his house, yelling and screaming at him to open the door. He said when he finally did open the door, the agents had guns pointed at him.  

"I had kids in the yard walking out to get in the car to go to school; I was about to take them to school, and other kids in the house," he added. "So seeing that the easiest path to de-escalation was me in handcuffs, I stepped outside and put an end to the ranting and the banging and the yelling."

During the trial, attorneys with the Thomas More Society representing Vaughn argued that Biden's DOJ was only enforcing the FACE Act against pro-life individuals.

The group is expected to be sentenced in July. 

Tags: PRO LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Surprise: Another Major 'Sanctuary' City Pushed to the Brink Guy Benson
The Fall of Rome, Updated Ann Coulter
Ex-Boeing Manager Issues a Dire Warning to Travelers Regarding the 737 Max 9 Matt Vespa
Why Did the FBI Have Such a Lack of Urgency In Identifying the J6 Pipe Bomber? Sarah Arnold
A Man Competed in a Women’s Track Meet. Guess What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
GA State Senator Captures Video Showing Groups of Illegal Migrants Hidden In Rooms at ATL Airport Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Surprise: Another Major 'Sanctuary' City Pushed to the Brink Guy Benson
Advertisement