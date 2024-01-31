Why Did the FBI Have Such a Lack of Urgency In Identifying the J6 Pipe Bomber?

The January 6 Capitol Hill protests were more of a hoax than the Russian collusion. Thanks to the Democrat's blatant lies, innocent people who were doing nothing more than expressing their First Amendment rights are in jail awaiting trials while illegal immigrants— AKA criminals— are walking freely in the U.S.

Former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin is alleging that the FBI blocked the surveillance team from interviewing the person of interest regarding the pipe bomb found on J6.

According to Seraphin, the FBI established a connection between the suspect and a specific Metro fare card and license plate. However, the corrupt agency decided not to investigate the case further. Despite the severity of the case and the suspect still being on the loose for over three years, the FBI has declined to pursue leads on the situation.

Seraphin told the Daily Wire that shortly after J6, a counterintelligence team met him at a Virginia firehouse to brief him on his next surveillance target. The team reportedly used security footage tapes to identify the person of interest to a Metro station after the bombs were planted. They also could track the card the suspect used to access the Metro station. The transit card was used to determine which stop the suspect got off in Northern Virginia. From there, the person was seen entering a waiting car. The card and the vehicle were registered in the name of a retired Air Force chief master sergeant who was now working as a contractor with security clearance.

"Allegedly someone threw bombs around the Capitol which could have killed congressmen or a busload of nuns or anything, and the answer is you can't follow this guy around — you have to go to headquarters and read 'leads' where someone said 'I might've went to high school with some guy that was standing around the Capitol?'" Seraphin said.

Seraphin said the FBI identified people "hanging out by a flag pole" by examining their ear lobes. He questioned the agency's determination to find the suspect, saying, "When they had the World Trade Center bombing in '93, they went under four stories of rubble and were able to find a partial VIN number that they used to track it down to the people responsible. And you're telling me you had a pristine, non-detonated bomb, and they couldn't find anything on it?"

He also questioned why the bureau had failed to identify the pipe bomber, given their modern-day technology and their skilled ability to capture individuals.

However, despite the government's hysteria over the Capitol Hill riots, the FBI ignored a case that could have killed thousands of people.

"The bureau is far too competent to fail this," Seraphin said, adding that his request to interview the suspect was denied.

The FBI secured extensive surveillance footage in the Capitol Hill area from January 6; however, the FBI has only made a few less significant images of the bomber public. Instead, the bureau has instructed agents to focus on more minor cases from the day.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson, conservative journalist Darren Beattie alleged that government officials were involved in the planting of pipe bombs in D.C. on J6. He says it was part of efforts to keep former President Trump from running for office again.

Beattie explained how surveillance video captured police officers being notified of a reported pipe bomb. With no urgency, he pointed out how it took the officers several minutes to even get out of their vehicles, completely unconcerned. After being alerted of a suspected pipe bomb in the area, the metro police allowed a group of children to cross the street and walk within feet of the park benches where the bomb was planted. Beattie then said a Capitol Hill police officer walked toward the bomb, took a picture of it, gave a thumbs-up sign, and then left.

He said this alone should have been a major scandal. But alas, no media news outlet picked it up.

Two pipe bombs were found near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on J6. The devices never detonated.

House Judiciary Committee members demanded a review of the FBI's investigation into the pipe bomb incidents. Former head of the FBI's Washington Field Office, Steve D'Antuono, admitted the placement of the pipe bombs was a "diversionary" tactic for the Capitol Hill protests.