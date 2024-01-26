Watch CNN Mislead Viewers on Texas Border Crisis

If there is anything specific about liberal media, it is that they will stop at nothing to spin facts and mislead viewers on issues Democrats have destroyed.

So, in no surprise at all, CNN did the same thing with the ongoing battle between Texas and the Biden Administration as the southern border continues to wreak havoc on the country.

On Friday, CNN host Poppy Harlow pushed a misleading narrative about Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) defying a Supreme Court ruling that allows federal border officials to remove razor wire from the border.

“Trump… is also calling on all willing states to deploy their national guards to help repel migrants at the border backing Governor Greg Abbott and his escalating battle with the Biden Administration over the border,” Harlow implied. “Abbott is defying a Supreme Court ruling that allows federal border officials to remove razor wire from what Texas placed right there.”





However, Abbott is not opposing the U.S. Supreme Court in any way.

On Thursday, Harlow pushed the same false narrative on the audience, claiming Texas defied the Supreme Court.

In a 5-4 vote earlier this week, the Supreme Court agreed to abandon an injunction that temporarily blocked Border Patrol agents from cutting razor wire along the southern border that Texas had previously placed along the border. The ruling does not require the Lone Star state to remove the razor wire that it had placed in an effort to uphold the nation’s immigration laws and keep illegal aliens out of the U.S.

Abbott has vowed to place more razor wiring along his state’s border, following his commitment to secure the border, which President Joe Biden refuses to do.

Razor wire helps to keep illegal migrants from crossing over the border and into the country. However, federal law enforcement claims it prevents them from being able to do their job— which they aren’t doing instead of allowing millions of migrants to walk freely into the U.S.

Harlow is not the only person to push false narratives about Biden’s border crisis on the country. MSNBC host Ja’han Jones wrote an op-ed alleging that Texas is defying the Supreme Court and that Republican states are “encouraging” Abbott to “flout” the ruling.