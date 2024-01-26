The 'Comprehensive Immigration Reform' Scam
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Just Got More Delusional Than He Already Was

Sarah Arnold
January 26, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) lives in a bubble surrounded by Democrat elites way up on a mountain where the Left’s radical out-of-touch policies can’t get to them. 

He has implemented laws that have destroyed what used to be a beautiful state to something comparable to a WWII book. The laws Newsom has endorsed include favoring foreign nationals, welcoming illegal migrants into the state, and putting the needs of illegal immigrants and criminals before his own residents. As a result of his Leftist policies, Californians suffer from the highest taxes in the nation, the highest homelessness rates, and the lowest quality of life.

Yet, Newsom still thinks it is Republicans who are destroying democracy, as he refuses to take accountability for his actions. 

During an interview with MSNBC, Newsom claimed the Democrat’s messaging regarding the border crisis, rampant crime, and the chaos of the nation is “working,” while Republicans should be to blame for the downfall of the U.S. 

In addition, Newsom claimed that the GOP does not want to solve the nation’s border crisis and instead uses it for political purposes. He called the Republican Party “weak” and pathetic, claiming House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) doesn’t care about people’s freedom and rights. He also added that the GOP only cares about politics at the expense of the American people. 

However, the only party that cares about winning is the Democrat Party— or else they wouldn’t be doing everything in their power to destroy former President Trump and put him behind bars before the 2024 November election because they know there is no chance in Hell President Joe Biden can win. 

California has the most illegal immigrants in the U.S., as well as the most homeless, the highest taxes, the most net residents leaving yearly, and $40 billion in debt. Newsom has refused to enforce immigration policies, declaring his state a “sanctuary” for illegal migrants— which is doing nothing but hurting residents. On top of all that, the Democrat governor is also giving illegal aliens health care benefits at the expense of hard-working California taxpayers. 

