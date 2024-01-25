Biden Pushes For More Gun Control

President Joe Biden is coming for your guns— if you needed any more of a reason to vote him out of office.

On Thursday, the White House announced that Biden would use executive action to further restrict law-abiding American citizen's right to the Second Amendment.

However, this time, the president's actions will be designed to take action against gun storage.

Biden's executive action will "promote safe storage of firearms that implement President Biden's Executive Order on promoting safe gun storage in order to reduce gun violence and make our communities safer," according to a White House statement.

In the 14-page document that outlines how gun owners can store their weapons to prevent children or others in the home from accessing them, the White House claims that safe storage of firearms can reduce "school shootings, youth suicides, unintentional shootings, and theft of firearms."

The Biden Department of Justice is expected to release guidelines in a nationwide letter to school principals. The note urges school staff to talk to parents of school children about gun storage safety, providing them with a communication template school leaders can use when talking with parents about firearm storage.

The president has been promoting gun control since day one of his presidency. Rather than addressing the underlying problems when it comes to gun violence, Biden has politically pushed divisive measures that could damage American's right to keep and bear arms while, at the same time, failing to make the nation safer.

In the past, Biden has said he wants to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and to require background checks for all gun sales. He also has said he is eager to take on the National Rifle Association.

"Only three percent of gun-related homicides every year are committed by rifles of any kind," Amy Swearer, Senior Legal Fellow, Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, said. "They are far, far less dangerous if you're just looking merely at how criminals use guns. What is actually used in the vast majority of gun deaths and gun crimes is not these guns. So again, even if you get past these constitutional issues, is this even a policy that's going to make Americans meaningfully safer? And the answer is no. Frankly, it's not designed that way. It's designed as this political pushback against scary-looking guns."

In stark contrast, Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is currently facing three federal gun charges that accuse him of possessing a gun as a drug user and lying on a federal form when he bought it.

As Hunter Biden heads to trial, he must lean heavily on the Second Amendment to avoid prosecution. Ironically, at the same time, his presidential father is taking drastic steps to diminish 2A. Biden is expected to make gun safety a focus of his re-election campaign this year.

It isn't surprising that gun safety groups, who are outspokenly against the Second Amendment and have close ties to the Biden White House, have been silent on the issue.