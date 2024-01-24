Will Michelle Obama Be the Democratic Nominee?

It’s been said that former President Obama is pulling the strings behind the Biden Administration to reinforce the radical policies handed down by the 44th president and his 81-year-old senile vice president.

A new report released by New York Times columnist Cindy Adams thinks so, too.

According to the report, former First Lady Michelle Obama has her eyes on the presidency as big-time New York Democrat donors test the waters to gauge whether she would have the chance of being elected.

As President Joe Biden continues to flop in the polls, the Democrat Party is panicking to come up with a plan, knowing literally anyone else on this planet has a better chance of being elected than the gaffe-prone president.

Adams suggests the plan involves a Manchurian incumbent who stays in the race through May and then abruptly steps aside, allowing Michelle Obama to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination at its national convention in August.

“For now, [Biden] still play-acts like he’s a real candidate,” Adams wrote.

Political commentator Bill O’Reilly suggested it was “almost inconceivable” that the Democrat Party would re-nominate Biden, claiming that he has “dementia” and that the only hope for the Left is to replace him with Michelle Obama. The conservative podcaster pointed out that Biden has nothing scheduled for the coming months, adding that he “is totally kept apart from the American people in every single way.”

The NYT columnist said that Michelle Obama has polled several donors who are “credible sources few have access to and usually not meant for the noses of the media.”

Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly has also weighed in on speculation that Michelle Obama could replace Biden in 2024.

“I’m hearing more about this alleged reach out to top Democratic donors by the Obamas to see if they would support it,” Kelly said. “And the one thing I know is if she wants it, I believe she will get it.”

Earlier this month, Michelle Obama said that she is “terrified” of another Trump presidency, saying that it keeps her up at night thinking about the possibility.

However, during an interview, Michelle Obama told Oprah Winfrey that she has zero interest in pursuing a White House career or politics in general.

According to a FiveThirtyEight poll, Biden’s approval rating remains well under 40 percent, with many respondents citing his age and mental health as a reason to vote for the president come November.