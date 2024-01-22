Ex-WH Trump Press Secretary Has Advice for Former Boss

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany gave her ex-boss, former President Trump, a few words of advice after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced an end to his 2024 presidential aspirations.

Advertisement

On Sunday, after news broke that DeSantis was officially out of the GOP nominee race and endorsed Trump, McEnany said that the former president now needs to set the tone for the next nine months if he wants to beat President Joe Biden.

McEnany urged her former boss to make a wise decision when choosing his vice president because he will face several challenges of winning over the establishment and independent voters, as well as the Nikki Haley voters— who is the only candidate left in the race competing with Trump for the GOP nominee.

"I think he [Trump] gets the DeSantis voter both in the primary and the general. The DeSantis voter tends to be a traditional conservative person of faith, and that naturally translates to Donald Trump. Where I think his challenge is both here and going forward into a general election, is winning over the Nikki Haley voter, winning over the establishment voter, winning over the independent, which is why I think that vice presidential pick is so important," McEnany said on The Big Weekend Show.

The Fox News host argued that Trump needs to secure the voters from suburban women as well, predicting that every Republican— rain or shine— will show up to the polls in November, making every vote for Trump count.

Co-host Guy Benson echoed similar sentiments of fellow conservatives, saying that to beat Biden this election, the Republican Party must create unity and treat "potential allies as they drop out, the way that we actually just heard from Trump, which is a little bit out of character for him."

According to a new Washington Post/ Monmouth University poll, Trump holds a massive lead among New Hampshire voters over his last remaining opponent, Haley. Fifty-two percent of potential primary voters support Trump, while 34 percent say they will back Haley. Before DeSantis dropped out of the race, only eight percent said they would vote for the governor.

Haley's support has doubled from 18 percent in November. However, Trump's support has grown by six percentage points over the same period.

With DeSantis's endorsement of Trump, the former president has an edge to secure the votes of those who planned on casting their ballots for the Florida governor.