Trump and Nikki Haley React to DeSantis Suspending His Campaign

On the eve of the first-in-the-nation's New Hampshire primary caucus, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced his suspension from the 2024 presidential election, leaving just two candidates in the race.

Advertisement

On Sunday, former President Trump and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley reacted to DeSantis's decision to drop out of the race.

During a campaign stop, Trump declared the Ron "DeSanctimonious" nickname "officially retired," drawing boisterous cheers from the crowd. Following his ground-breaking announcement, DeSantis endorsed Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, with the 45th president saying he is looking forward "to working together with him to beat Joe Biden."

DeSantis said that he respects the wishes of the majority of voters, who he says want to give Trump another chance in the White House.

"They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance, and they see Democrats using lawfare to this day to attack him. While I have had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden," DeSantis said. "That is clear. I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge."

“That name is officially retired! - President @realDonaldTrump says of DeSanctimonious pic.twitter.com/Nrzx2JxSmA — Margo Martin (@margommartin) January 21, 2024

On the contrary, with DeSantis out of the race, Haley plans to kick her camping into high speed.

While addressing supporters, Haley told them, "Let the best woman win" after hearing the news about DeSantis's campaign.

"He ran a great race. He's been a good governor, and we wish him well," Haley said, highlighting that the race is "now one fella and one lady."

"And this comes down to what do you want? Do you want more of the same, or do you want something new? Do you want to go back to a country where they decide who's a good person, who's a bad person, who's the right person, who's the wrong person? Or do you want to come together as Americans and say, "You know what? We're gonna get inflation down and get our economy back on track. We're gonna get our kids reading again and go back to the basics in education. We're going to secure our border once and for all,'" she said.

"May the best woman win." Nikki Haley reacts to Ron DeSantis suspending his 2024 presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/P7oTAWFLzr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 21, 2024

More conservatives chimed in on DeSantis's move to end his 2024 campaign, supporting his decision.

Advertisement

Ron DeSantis is a great patriot and class act. He’s a solid, principled conservative and a kind and decent man. He’s a superb governor and has a great future. The Governor did the right thing in suspending his campaign and endorsing President Trump. Nikki Haley must and will be… https://t.co/sri3ZoBIE4 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 21, 2024

The important story is not that #DeSantis dropped out. That was inevitable sooner or later. The important thing is he endorsed Trump. That represents a kind of course correction, and also pretty much seals the deal for Trump and the nomination — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 21, 2024

GREAT move by Governor Ron DeSantis! President @realDonaldTrump is uniting the GOP & we are closer than ever to taking our country back! #Trump2024 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BPzUloP90b — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 21, 2024



