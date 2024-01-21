Time For Us DeSantis Supporters To Rally Around Donald Trump
Trump and Nikki Haley React to DeSantis Suspending His Campaign

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 21, 2024 9:00 PM

On the eve of the first-in-the-nation's New Hampshire primary caucus, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced his suspension from the 2024 presidential election, leaving just two candidates in the race. 

On Sunday, former President Trump and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley reacted to DeSantis's decision to drop out of the race. 

During a campaign stop, Trump declared the Ron "DeSanctimonious" nickname "officially retired," drawing boisterous cheers from the crowd. Following his ground-breaking announcement, DeSantis endorsed Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, with the 45th president saying he is looking forward "to working together with him to beat Joe Biden."

DeSantis said that he respects the wishes of the majority of voters, who he says want to give Trump another chance in the White House. 

"They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance, and they see Democrats using lawfare to this day to attack him. While I have had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden," DeSantis said. "That is clear. I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge."

Time For Us DeSantis Supporters To Rally Around Donald Trump Kurt Schlichter
On the contrary, with DeSantis out of the race, Haley plans to kick her camping into high speed. 

While addressing supporters, Haley told them, "Let the best woman win" after hearing the news about DeSantis's campaign. 

"He ran a great race. He's been a good governor, and we wish him well," Haley said, highlighting that the race is "now one fella and one lady." 

"And this comes down to what do you want? Do you want more of the same, or do you want something new? Do you want to go back to a country where they decide who's a good person, who's a bad person, who's the right person, who's the wrong person? Or do you want to come together as Americans and say, "You know what? We're gonna get inflation down and get our economy back on track. We're gonna get our kids reading again and go back to the basics in education. We're going to secure our border once and for all,'" she said.

More conservatives chimed in on DeSantis's move to end his 2024 campaign, supporting his decision. 

