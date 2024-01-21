Watch an NFL Head Coach Handle an Embarrassing Question Like a Pro
Liberals Aren't Going to Like Who John Fetterman Thinks Is Threatening the American...
Correction: Sports Illustrated Isn't Totally Dead, But Almost Everyone Is Still Fired
Biden's Open Border Is a National Security 'Risk This Country Cannot Afford'
If There’s An Enthusiasm Gap, Republicans Better Be Ready To Deal With It
Progressive Rep Makes the Case for a $14 Trillion Reparations Program
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 201: What the Bible Says About Appearance
Great Nations in Decline Don’t Die, They Turn into Something Else
Here’s What Reagan Airport Had to Say About Agitators Blocking Traffic
Biden Threatens to Use Military Jets On Law-Abiding American Citizens
A Biblical Commemoration of the Sanctity of Life
House Budget Committee Makes History
Israel: Seeing Red
Maybe They Really Do Hate Us
Tipsheet

Newsom Criticizes His Own Party For Being too 'Timid' to Attack Republicans

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 21, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In a rare case of events, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) took aim at his own party, accusing Democrats of being too weak against Republicans. 

During an interview with HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Newsom defended himself after the host accused the governor of going too far overboard with progressive legislation. 

Advertisement

Maher questioned Newsom about a recent bill requiring stores to have a “gender-neutral” toy section, calling it “silly.” 

In defense, the governor claimed department stores were “already moving in that direction.” However, instead of leaving well enough alone, Newsom took it upon himself to force stores to move in the same radical direction or face hefty fines. 

The late-night host also criticized Newsom for attacking Red states, in which the governor said he “didn’t feel my party was doing enough.”

“The reason I started to go into those red states, the reason I started to take on [Republican Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis, and the reason I started doing ads in those red states, is I didn’t feel my party was doing enough,” Newsom said. “It was CRT one year, and then it’s ESG, and then it’s DEI — anything with three letters, and these guys keep coming.”

Newsom claimed that leaders within his own party were too “timid” and was tired of the Democrat Party being “on our heels,” saying that Republicans needed to be called out for their actions. 

Recommended

Biden Threatens to Use Military Jets On Law-Abiding American Citizens Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Last year, speculation began to swirl that President Joe Biden would eventually drop out of the 2024 presidential race, leaving Newsom to sweep in and take his place. However, when asked about the possibility, the governor quickly dodged the question. 

Meanwhile, Newsom is set to stump for Biden in South Carolina and Nevada, focusing on how the president’s term has affected people’s personal finances and well-being.

“It’s about honing in on the message that is not in the aggregate, but actually connects in a rational way with their lived experiences,” Newsom told Politico.

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Threatens to Use Military Jets On Law-Abiding American Citizens Sarah Arnold
How Novak Djokovic Responded to the Death of the Reporter Who Attacked Him Over His Vaccination Status Matt Vespa
Liberals Aren't Going to Like Who John Fetterman Thinks Is Threatening the American Dream Matt Vespa
Watch an NFL Head Coach Handle an Embarrassing Question Like a Pro Matt Vespa
Progressive Rep Makes the Case for a $14 Trillion Reparations Program Leah Barkoukis
Here’s What Reagan Airport Had to Say About Agitators Blocking Traffic Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Threatens to Use Military Jets On Law-Abiding American Citizens Sarah Arnold
Advertisement