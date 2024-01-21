Ron DeSantis Decides to Exit the 2024 Race. Nikki Should Follow Him.
Yes, It Was a Stupid Question, But NFL Coach Todd Bowles Handled It...
Liberals Aren't Going to Like Who John Fetterman Thinks Is Threatening the American...
DeSantis Suspends Campaign and Makes an Endorsement
Biden's Open Border Is a National Security 'Risk This Country Cannot Afford'
Progressive Rep Makes the Case for a $14 Trillion Reparations Program
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 201: What the Bible Says About Appearance
Great Nations in Decline Don’t Die, They Turn into Something Else
Trump Remains the Clear Winner Among His GOP Rivals
Wisconsin Lets Voters Decide On Abortion Rules Rather Than the Courts
Here’s What Reagan Airport Had to Say About Agitators Blocking Traffic
Newsom Criticizes His Own Party For Being too 'Timid' to Attack Republicans
Biden Threatens to Use Military Jets On Law-Abiding American Citizens
A Biblical Commemoration of the Sanctity of Life
Tipsheet

Liberal Media Outlets Ignore March for Life and Instead Features Story On Pro-Abortion

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 21, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

March for Life: the celebration of life and the right of giving an innocent baby a chance to live— something Democrats despise. 

Not one liberal Friday evening or Saturday morning news show on ABC, NBC, or CBS covered the 51st annual event in Washington, D.C. Instead, one of the outlets featured a segment on pro-abortion teens in high school. 

Advertisement

Despite a massive crowd that attended the pro-life event, the liberal media decided that the 50,000 to 100,000 people who braved wicked low temperatures to rally against killing a baby was not newsworthy enough— proving the value of life means very little to them. 

However, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt took the opportunity to push the Left’s pro-abortion agenda. 

Holt reported on a group of high school girls who are choosing which college to attend based on how easily accessible abortions are. 

One high school senior said that she was “not comfortable being in a state that doesn’t value who I am or value my rights as a person.”

NBC News reporter Savannah Sellers claimed there is a growing trend of young girls considering a state’s abortion laws when deciding which college to attend. 

Despite March for Life being a monumental event that draws thousands of people nationwide, CBS Saturday Morning thought an interview with Robert Smigel, the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, was just a little more important. 

Recommended

DeSantis Suspends Campaign and Makes an Endorsement Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Meanwhile, ABC’s “World News Tonight” reported on Biden’s student loan forgiveness, and “Good Morning America” ran a segment on the University of Minnesota’s national champion dance team, as well as “National Use Your Gift Card Day.”


Tags: PRO LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DeSantis Suspends Campaign and Makes an Endorsement Spencer Brown
Here’s What Reagan Airport Had to Say About Agitators Blocking Traffic Rebecca Downs
Biden Threatens to Use Military Jets On Law-Abiding American Citizens Sarah Arnold
How Novak Djokovic Responded to the Death of the Reporter Who Attacked Him Over His Vaccination Status Matt Vespa
Liberals Aren't Going to Like Who John Fetterman Thinks Is Threatening the American Dream Matt Vespa
Yes, It Was a Stupid Question, But NFL Coach Todd Bowles Handled It Well Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
DeSantis Suspends Campaign and Makes an Endorsement Spencer Brown
Advertisement