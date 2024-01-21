Liberal Media Outlets Ignore March for Life and Instead Features Story On Pro-Abortion

March for Life: the celebration of life and the right of giving an innocent baby a chance to live— something Democrats despise.

Not one liberal Friday evening or Saturday morning news show on ABC, NBC, or CBS covered the 51st annual event in Washington, D.C. Instead, one of the outlets featured a segment on pro-abortion teens in high school.

Advertisement

Despite a massive crowd that attended the pro-life event, the liberal media decided that the 50,000 to 100,000 people who braved wicked low temperatures to rally against killing a baby was not newsworthy enough— proving the value of life means very little to them.

However, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt took the opportunity to push the Left’s pro-abortion agenda.

Holt reported on a group of high school girls who are choosing which college to attend based on how easily accessible abortions are.

One high school senior said that she was “not comfortable being in a state that doesn’t value who I am or value my rights as a person.”

NBC News reporter Savannah Sellers claimed there is a growing trend of young girls considering a state’s abortion laws when deciding which college to attend.

Despite March for Life being a monumental event that draws thousands of people nationwide, CBS Saturday Morning thought an interview with Robert Smigel, the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, was just a little more important.

Meanwhile, ABC’s “World News Tonight” reported on Biden’s student loan forgiveness, and “Good Morning America” ran a segment on the University of Minnesota’s national champion dance team, as well as “National Use Your Gift Card Day.”

ABC, NBC, and CBS all omitted the March for Life in their Friday evening or Saturday morning newscasts, but NBC Nightly News did hype pro-abortion high schoolers avoiding red states "I'm not comfortable being in a state that doesn't value who I am or value my rights as a person" pic.twitter.com/wWvITMo60p — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) January 20, 2024



