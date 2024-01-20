Biden's Open Border Policies Are Deadly Enough to Kill 'Every American'

President Joe Biden’s border crisis has captured the lives of millions of Americans as his open-door policies have resulted in massive amounts of fentanyl coming into the U.S.

Advertisement

According to a report from the New York Post, there has been enough fentanyl that has crossed over the southern border and into the U.S. to kill every single American, with 386 million doses of the lethal drug being seized by the DEA in 2023 alone.

For 12 straight months, there were more than 111 355 fentanyl overdoses in the United States— more than double the rate 2018 saw.

Americans can thank Biden’s failure to prevent illicit fentanyl production and trafficking within the country’s own borders. However, if you ask the Democrat Party, the nation’s public health crisis is racism and COVID-19— not the 37 million lethal doses seized by the DEA.

Fentanyl moves across America’s open border swiftly after being manufactured by dangerous drug cartels in Mexico. It is then disguised or laced into other drugs without people’s knowledge, therefore killing millions of lives.

Even Democrats have had enough of Biden’s blatant refusal to secure the border.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) has urged Biden to address the massive flow of fentanyl that is destroying American communities.

“We must stop illicit fentanyl at its source. While cartels appear to be feeling the pressure of U.S. sanctions and law enforcement, Wisconsin families and law enforcement should not be forced to shoulder the burden of Mexico’s failure to prevent illicit fentanyl production and trafficking within its own borders,” Baldwin said.

Meanwhile, Biden Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said that Democrats have shifted their views on border policy over the past year due to how bad the border has become.

During “CNN This Morning,” co-host Phil Mattingly asked Coons if Democrats are willing to sign off on when it comes to restrictions related to immigration.

In response, Coons said: