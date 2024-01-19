New Bombshell Revelations Revealed In the Case Against Fani Willis' Misconduct Allegations

Damning revelations regarding Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s conflict of interest in her prosecution case against former President Trump just got worse.

On Friday, reports revealed that Willis allegedly hired her alleged lover’s law partner for $150 an hour and gave him significant contracts, raising concerns about her spending of public funds.

According to documents obtained by the Daily Wire, the Office of the District Attorney paid Christopher Campbell, a partner at Wade & Campbell Firm, as much as $126,000 in 2021. Willis hired Campbell to provide services as a “Taint Attorney,” where he reportedly reviewed sensitive evidence beginning in Jan. 2021 at a rate of $150 an hour.

Campbell’s partner, Nathan Wade, was appointed by Willis as a special prosecutor in her prosecution of Trump. Willis and Wade are alleged romantic partners, in which Willis financially benefited from their private relationship.

In a motion filed last week, Willis reportedly reaped several benefits of her romantic and business relationship with Wade because he took her on lucrative trips and cruises using the money he earned from the position. Willis allegedly never received approval from the Fulton County Board of Commissioners to appoint Wade and pay him using funds she requested to clear a backlog of cases from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not just the issue about Wade being her paramour and the issue of kickbacks, but she also got the funds by misleading the Fulton County Commissioners about what the funds were going to be used for,” John Malcolm, vice president for the Heritage Foundation’s Institute for Constitutional Government, told the Daily Caller. “In addition to that, it would enrich [Wade’s] firm.”

The Daily Caller outlined specifics linking Campbell and Wade, who both were appointed to work on the Trump case.

Campbell’s contract, which spans from January 25, 2021, to January 25, 2022, places him at the same hourly pay rate Willis initially awarded Floyd, who’s known as Georgia’s top racketeering expert, in his contract beginning in April 2021. Other billing statements and contracts show Floyd was later paid $200 an hour. Wade’s contracts started on November 1, 2021, and billing statements reveal he received $250 an hour for his work as a special prosecutor, $100 more than his partner, Campbell. Wade has received nearly $654,000 from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office since the start of 2022, according to county records. Wade and Campbell’s former law partner, Terrence Bradley, has also been paid $74,480 by the District Attorney’s office since 2021, according to county records. Under a separate contract spanning from March 1, 2021, to April 30, 2021, Campbell was also hired to provide services as a “First Appearance Attorney” at a rate of $65 an hour, according to the document.

Atlanta-based criminal defense attorney Andrew Fleischman said the salaries paid to both Wade and Campbell are “striking.”