Hunter Biden Attorney Accuses James Comer of Misleading Testimony

The White House is accusing House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) of "blatantly lying" about testimony from Hunter Biden's lawyer Kevin Morris.

After Morris's testimony this week, Comer suggested he was concerned about Hunter Biden's "sugar brother" financial support. The Republican claimed Morris' actions raised ethical concerns, pointing to the millions of dollars the lawyer loaned to the President's son.

"Shortly after meeting Hunter Biden at a Joe Biden campaign event in 2019, Kevin Morris began paying Hunter Biden's tax liability to insulate then-presidential candidate Joe Biden from political liability. Kevin Morris admitted he has 'loaned' the President's son at least $5 million," Comer said in a statement. "These 'loans' don't have to be repaid until after the next presidential election, and the 'loans' may ultimately be forgiven."

In response, the White House called the GOP's investigation into Hunter Biden and his father's corrupt business dealings "baseless" and "failing."

"Yet again it appears @JamesComer is blatantly lying about closed-door testimony in the Republicans' baseless, meandering, and failing so-called 'impeachment inquiry' of the President," White House spokesperson Ian Sams wrote in a post on X. "This has happened over and over and over."

Additionally, Morris's attorney, Bryan Sullivan, also accused the Republican panel of not portraying Hunter Biden's "sugar brother" fairly.

"Your staff, as well as the staff of other committees, responded that Mr. Morris would be treated fairly," Bryan Sullivan said in a letter to Comer. "And, then, you did not treat Mr. Morris fairly and engaged in your standard practice of partially and inaccurately leaking a witness's statements."

Morris has lent Hunter Biden millions of dollars that need not be repaid until 2025. The lawyer even bought $1.5 million worth of the President's son's artwork to reduce the loan burden.

During the testimony, Morris said he is "confident" Hunter Biden will pay him back in due time, adding that the loans were not a favor to cozy up to the President.

"My only goal was and is to help my friend and client. In this country, there is no prohibition against helping a friend in need with no ulterior motive. In addition to legal advice and friendship, over the course of the last four years, I have loaned Hunter money to help him through his difficulties. When needed, we each have had attorneys separately advise us on these transactions. I am confident Hunter will repay these loans," Morris said. "I did not and do not have any expectations of receiving anything from Hunter's father or the Biden administration in exchange for helping Hunter, nor have I asked for anything from President Biden or his administration."