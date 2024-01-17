Trump Holds Significant Lead Over Nikki Haley In New Hampshire

With only six days left until New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary, new polls show where the GOP candidates stand in the race to the White House.

According to a survey by Suffolk University, the Boston Globe, and NBC10 in Boston, former President Trump holds 16 points over former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC). Trump, who dominated the Iowa caucus, has 50.4 percent of the support among those likely to vote in next Tuesday's New Hampshire GOP primary.

Haley is in a distant second place with just 33.8 percent of the state's support.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)— who was once thought to be the GOP's presidential nominee— sits at only five percent support, while six percent of voters said they are "undecided."

Three percent said they were backing another candidate in the race.

During Monday night's Iowa caucus, Trump won 51 percent of the vote, DeSantis clocked in at 21 percent, and Haley in third at 19 percent.

Just days before the Iowa caucus, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) dropped out of the race, boosting Haley's polling numbers.

However, New Hampshire has a different electoral process than Iowa. Moderate voters in the state are highly influential, and New Hampshire's independents can vote in either major party primary. These voters have previously played a critical role in the state's presidential contest.

When asked if their vote was for Trump or against Haley, 90.48 percent of Trump supporters said it was "for Donald Trump." On the contrary, when Haley supporters were asked if their vote was for the former governor or against Trump, just 53.85 percent said their vote was for Haley, while 37.28 percent said against Trump.

"Trump is pulling out Republicans and male independents," Suffolk University Political Research Center director David Paleologos told Fox News, noting that Haley is "beating Trump two-to-one among moderates and female independents. That's her strength."