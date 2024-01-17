The Feds Worked With Banks to Flag Purchases of Bibles, 'Extremist' Text
Far-Left Publication Calls For Fani Willis' Resignation

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 17, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Far-Left publication the Daily Beast calls on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to resign if the allegations that she took steps to benefit a special prosecutor and romantic partner are true.

Titled “Why We Can’t Just Shrug Off the Fani Willis Scandal,” author and Georgia lawyer Andrew Fleischman declared it an apparent conflict of interest that would require her dismissal if the far-Left DA prolonged an investigation to justify a generous salary for her romantic partner. 

According to allegations, Willis hired special prosecutor Nathan Wade, a man she was dating, and paid him nearly $700,000 yearly, receiving vacations in return.

Fleischman said Willis, leading a politically motivated prosecution against former President Trump, should be fired if the rumors about her inexperienced love interest are true. 

He noted that Willis has not yet disputed the allegations, adding that despite the other two special prosecutors being “incredibly qualified,” they earn significantly less than Wade. 

After the allegations were made public, Willis gave a speech decrying the expectation that black women be perfect and comparing herself to Martin Luther King, Jr.—who was also tormented over his personal life by his political enemies. She claimed that Wade’s race, and not his limited criminal litigation experience, was the basis of public skepticism and noted that people had not scrutinized the other two special prosecutors, who are white, about their credentials. 

Anna Cross is a former DeKalb County assistant district attorney who handled dozens of felony appeals and argued important motions for Fulton County. John Floyd is widely considered Georgia’s leading expert on state RICO prosecutions and helped draft the law. Combined, they billed $116,000 (less than a quarter of Wade’s total). According to an agreement obtained by the Daily Caller, Floyd appears to have been paid about $100 less per hour than Wade.

Willis argued that Wade had enough experience for the job because he had previously been hired as special counsel by a Republican when Cobb County hired him to investigate jail deaths. However, a local news station argued that the investigation was only launched to prevent the public from filing open records requests into the deaths. 

It is worth noting that Wade filed divorce papers from his wife the day after Willis hired him.

“But even if he were indisputably the best person possible for the role, he was paid $654,000, and Willis made choices throughout her prosecution that seem, in hindsight, calculated to require him,” Fleischman pointed out. 

Fleischman wrote that in 2022, a superior court judge disqualified Fulton County from presiding over the prosecution of Lt. Governor Burt Jones because Fani Willis endorsed his political opponent— Democrat Charlie Bailey.

