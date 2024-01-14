Trump Makes History With Largest Lead in Des Moines Register on the Eve of Iowa Caucus

Former President Trump made history on Saturday night with the final Iowa Caucus poll showing he has a massive, commanding lead over his GOP opponents.

According to the final Des Moines Register/Mediacom/NBC News poll of likely Republican caucusgoers, Trump holds a 28 percent advantage over the nearest challenger.

The former president has a rating of 48 percent, compared to Former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 20 percent support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits at just 16 percent support. The two Republicans have fought neck and neck for second place since announcing their candidacy.

Multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur and first-time candidate Vivek Ramaswamy only garnered eight percent support, according to the poll.

Voters will have to brave a nasty snowstorm and wicked cold temperatures on Monday as the Iowa Caucus kicks off.

Despite this, Trump called voters to “show up” at the polling stations.

“Our grassroots supporters have put us in a position to win, and now we have to show up to Caucus for President Trump on Monday and get the job done,” Trump said in a statement. “We have to show up.”

The poll suggested Trump is heading to make history, surpassing the current record for the most significant margin of victory by a Republican in the caucuses. Bob Dole’s 12-point win over Pat Robertson took the crown in 1988.

DeSantis has spent much of his campaign money and resources in Iowa leading up to Monday. While speaking to a group of Iowa voters at the state’s headquarters of a super PAC supporting his White House bid, the Florida governor urged supporters to brave the cold and vote.

“It’s going to be cold. It’s not going to be pleasant. But if you’re willing to go out there and you’re willing to fight for me, if you’re willing to bring people to the caucus, if you’re willing to brave the elements and be there for the couple of hours you have to be there if you’re willing to do that, if you’re willing to fight for me on Monday night, then as president I’ll be fighting for you for the next eight years," DeSantis said.

DeSantis was once the ideal alternative candidate to Trump, with many believing he would edge the former president out. However, a few months into his campaign, DeSantis’s support fell short while Trump’s strengthened.