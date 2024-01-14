'Our Favorite Snowflake': Man Roasts DeSantis Right to His Face at Town Hall...
Hundreds of Biden Admin Employees Plan to Walk Out on Biden In Massive Protest

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 14, 2024 5:00 PM
Julio Rosas/Townhall

Hundreds of Biden Administration employees plan to walk out on their jobs in protest of the president’s support of Israel. 

According to organizers of the walk-out, U.S. government workers from 22 departments intend to walk off the job on Tuesday to protest the Biden Administration’s support for Israel regarding the war in Gaza.

“Feds United for Peace” is reportedly frustrated with the president’s refusal to send aid to Gaza— which has fueled the war in Israel, killing thousands of innocent civilians. 

The Biden Administration has so far sent at least $14 billion to Israel as well as significant military support. 

The group will reportedly observe a “Day of Mourning” to commemorate the 100th day of Israel’s military operation in Gaza. 

According to a list obtained by the publication Al-Monitor, the workers will descend from the Executive Office of the President, the National Security Agency, the Departments of State, Defense, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs, as well as US Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Naval Research Laboratory. 

Other participants include workers from the Food and Drug Administration, the National Park Service, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

One of the walkout organizers said the protest “grew out of a collective desire to do what we could to influence the Biden administration’s policy on this issue.”

“What you’re seeing with this effort is something very unusual, and that is for dissent to be manifested via a physical act,” they added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said that any worker who walks out on their government job deserves to be fired, ensuring disciplinary actions against those responsible for the protest. 

In addition to the staged protest, two U.S. officials resigned in protest of the administration’s pro-Israel stance, including one working in the State Department division that supervises weaponry deliveries. 

They stated Biden’s “blind support for one side” as one of the reasons for his departure.

